Disney Guest Once Cut Space Mountain Line Resulting In Physical Fight

As of late, Inside the Magic has reported on Guests cutting the line, causing others to get mad. Unfortunately, this is not something new.

In 2019, a Guest once cut the line at Space Mountain in Magic Kingdom, leading to a physical fight to break out.

According to a report by Orlando Sentinel, in 2019, an incident occurred after a Guest cut the line for Space Mountain.

A 44-year-old woman from New Jersey was visiting Magic Kingdom when she was accused of cutting the FastPass line at Space Mountain. This led to an argument between the New Jersey Guest and a couple from Canada.

The fight quickly became physical, resulting in the New Jersey woman being elbowed and pushed in the face, according to a July incident report.

Orlando Sentinel reported:

After riding the roller coaster, she left and saw the couple leaving at the same time. She alerted her husband what had happened. That’s when her husband began chasing them in his wheelchair, the incident report said. Her husband apparently hit the other man in the chest with his cane, strong enough to leave a red mark, according to the report.

The husband was banned from Walt Disney World and the Canadian couple did not press criminal charges.

More on Space Mountain

Space Mountain is one of the most popular rides in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Keeping in theme with Tomorrowland, Space Mountain blasts Guests off into space as they board a rocket on the indoor roller coaster and zoom past stars, constellations, planets, and more. The fan-favorite ride opened at Magic Kingdom in January of 1975, making it the oldest active roller coaster in Florida!

Walt Disney World describes this Tomorrowland attraction as:

Blast off on a rip-roaring rocket into the furthest reaches of outer space on this roller-coaster ride in the dark. Dip and careen into the inky blackness as a futuristic soundtrack echoes all around you. Fly past shooting stars and celestial satellites. Roar past streaking orbs of light, wayward comets and migrant meteors. Feel the pull of gravity as you’re drawn into a swirling wormhole!

When visiting the theme parks, please be respectful to others. Walt Disney World has rules and regulations put in place and if a Guest fails to abide by them, they may be subject to be removed from the Parks.

For a list of Disney World’s rules and regulations, visit their official website here.