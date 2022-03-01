Disney World Plans Construction For Iconic Space Mountain

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its iconic attractions, especially at Magic Kingdom.

From Pirates of the Caribbean to Jungle Cruise to Haunted Mansion and everything in between, these attractions have been beloved by Guests for decades and still remain an intricate part of the Disney magic because, in many ways, they are timeless.

While the Disney Park attractions and their theming might be timeless, the reality of operating a theme park shows that rides are constantly having to undergo maintenance to keep up with the volume of Guests they carry each day.

We recently saw two of three big mountains in Magic Kingdom undergo maintenance, in Splash Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain. Now, it seems Disney has plans to undergo construction on its third mountain, Space Mountain, located in Tomorrowland.

A recent permit filed by Walt Disney World Resort for the area where Space Mountain sits (4950 N. World Drive) shows there are plans for improvements to the ride.

Buena Vista Construction Company, which handles many projects in Walt Disney World Resort, will be the contractor and the general description of improvement is to “provide labor, material and/or electrical for construction.”

Disney has not announced a closure of Space Mountain as of yet and the description does not indicate what areas of the ride will be under construction. That being said, we can expect to see activity begin to happen around the attraction at some point in the near future.

We previously reported on how extreme weathering has affected the attraction, leaving many areas on the outside façade looking rough. However, with electrical elements being added to this permit, we would venture to say that the work will not just pertain to the outside building.

Disney World’s official description of Space Mountain reads:

Zoom Through the Galaxy

Dip and careen into the inky blackness as a futuristic soundtrack echoes all around you. Fly past shooting stars and celestial satellites. Roar past streaking orbs of light, wayward comets and migrant meteors. Feel the pull of gravity as you're drawn into a swirling wormhole!

