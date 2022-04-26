Viral Video Compares Kylie Jenner’s “Disaster” Products to Kim Kardashian’s

In September 2021, Kylie Jenner — the billionaire youngest sibling in the mega-popular “Kar-Jenner” clan — announced the launch of her swimwear line, simply called Kylie Swim.

It wasn’t long before fans began bashing the new mother-of-two’s swim collection, with some buyers even receiving products that were ripped or had noticeable loose threads. At the time, many women noted that the swimsuits provided very little coverage in the crotch area and were designed for Kylie’s specific body type — not for the typical person.

One Reddit user expressed:

Kylie designed these for her HER body. Not the average woman. There’s no way I or anyone I know could fit into these without something slipping out. I really don’t understand why she would release these given how limited bodies’ could fit into them

Just this month, one woman spent “hundreds” on Kylie Swim bikinis only to discover they were “seriously inappropriate.” You can view the full Tweet from Fabulous magazine below:

I spent hundreds on Kylie Swim bikinis – they were seriously inappropriate https://t.co/wBmnll1bRh — Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) April 21, 2022

Now, a viral TikTok video has compared 24-year-old Kylie’s bikini collection to the SKIMS swimwear line that was just released by her older sister, 41-year-old Kim Kardashian.

@HopeScope provided viewers with a side-by-side comparison of various Kylie Swim and SKIMS products, ultimately determining that Kim’s line is significantly more “inclusive” than her younger sibling’s.

Hope says, ““We all know the disaster that was Kylie Swim a few months ago. So I bought a bunch of the SKIMS swim that just came out to see how it compares.”

She specifically shared two pairs of bikini bottoms, noting, ““The periwinkle is SKIMS and the orange is Kylie, and SKIMS is giving us coverage.”

At the end of her video, which has now been viewed over five million times, Hope ultimately concluded that SKIMS is “what $100 swimwear should be.”

The official SKIMS website proves that Kim’s line is, indeed, quite inclusive, offering a variety of alternatives to traditional swimsuits, such as rash guards and biker shorts.

What do you think about Kylie Swim vs. SKIMS Swim as we head into summer?