Universal Character Tired of the Park, Wants to Move to Disney

We all know the constant competition between Universal Parks and Disney Parks. There is a continuous debate on who has the best attractions and characters, organizes the best events, releases the best merchandise, etc.

While Guests mostly carry out this debate, there have been videos of Donkey from Shrek actively roasting Disney, whether it be over merchandise Guests are wearing while meeting him, fireworks shows, or overall the treatment Cast Members receive from Disney.

However, in a recent video, it would seem that one Universal character is tired of his life in the Parks, longing to move on and be part of a different world.

Twitter user Jonathan Green (@JonathanGreen85) recently posted a video at one of Universal Studios seating areas in which Guests around him are ignoring the beloved Frankenstein’s monster as he tries to get their attention before eventually giving up and leaving. Jonathan added the Little Mermaid’s iconic song “Part of your world,” which can only make viewers think that Frankenstein’s monster longs to leave his life at Universal to become part of Disney’s world.

You can see the video down below:

“I wanna be where the people are

I wanna see, wanna see ’em dancin’”

“I wanna be where the people are

I wanna see, wanna see 'em dancin'” pic.twitter.com/idTxIGorha — Jonathan Green (@JonathanGreen85) April 11, 2022

While he could probably fill a perfect spot on the next Halloween event at Disney Parks, it would be a shame to see him go and chase his dreams to become part of another world, as some Guests consider Frankenstein’s monster to be the best character at Universal. Guess Guests will have to hope he doesn’t meet a sea witch anytime soon. Related: Universal Guests Go Crazy For New Classic Monsters Experience

At Universal Studios Hollywood, Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!

And at Universal Studios Florida, Revenge of the Mummy is under a massive refurbishment. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

Which is your favorite Park, Universal or Disney? Let us know in the comments below!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!