Donkey Relentlessly Roasts “Disrespectful” Guests at Universal

When it comes to Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, there is a distinct and healthy rivalry that will seemingly always be present.

For theme park lovers who follow the two companies on social media, it is quite common to see Universal Orlando Resort throw some shade the way of their competitors and even the characters in the Parks at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure have begun to follow suit from time to time.

TikTok user @sarahbarkley__ recently posted a video of an interaction with Donkey at Universal Studios Florida with some Guests that Donkey dubbed as “disrespectful.”

Jokingly, Donkey pointed out that the Guests knew they were heading to Universal Orlando Resort on that day and yet the chose to wear Disney apparel. He said that brings disrespect on him, Shrek, Fiona, Dragon, Gru, the Minions, E.T., Men In Black, and the entire host of characters at Universal Studios Florida.

Of course, we can see the group of people around him laughing, many of which are wearing Walt Disney World apparel, and everyone is having a great time.

Going to both Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World relatively often, I can attest to the fact that you’ll see apparel from both Parks make their way to their competition. It’s not uncommon to see a Jurassic Park t-shirt or a Harry Potter robe being worn at Disney, and it’s also not uncommon to see Mickey Mouse ears or Disney World merchandise being worn at Universal.

Speaking of Shrek and Donkey, the famed ride Shrek 4-D just recently shut down for good.

In addition, Revenge of the Mummy is currently undergoing a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida and isn’t expected to reopen until late summer.

