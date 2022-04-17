PHOTO: Visible Leaky Roof Spotted in EPCOT

As of late, we have seen some areas of Walt Disney World in desperate need of tender, love, and care. For example, some weathering on the outside of Space Mountain with some of the flooring at EPCOT having some noticeable cracking.

Now, we are seeing another area of EPCOT in some desperation repair — a leaky roof over at the China pavilion.

EPCOT is known for thrill rides, unique attractions, and of course, World Showcase, which is filled with different country pavilions, each unique to their roots. From Canada to Mexico to France to The American Adventure, Guests visiting EPCOT’s World Showcase can feel as though they are really traveling the world, without leaving Florida!

Over in the China pavilion, Guests can visit the Reflections of China film, two restaurants, and gift shop. If you have went inside the gift shop recently, you may have noticed some wear and tear, including a visible leaky roof.

Bioreconstruct shared a photo of the leaky roof, along with the caption:

Signs of a leaky roof in the EPCOT China gift shop. pic.twitter.com/hstM8PrNoy — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) April 17, 2022

We hope to see Disney repair this leaky roof soon as Florida is known for its pop up showers and sudden thunderstorms.

As with anything, it is no surprise that select areas of Walt Disney World are experiencing some weathering issues or wear and tear, especially being out in the hot Florida sun day in and day out. We have seen other areas of Walt Disney World experience weathering as well, including the Tangled area in Magic Kingdom.

Have you visited EPCOT lately? Have you spotted this leaky roof in the China pavilion? Let us know in the comments below.

