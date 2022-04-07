Iron Man Spinoff Reportedly Including MCU’s First Transgender Character as More Casting Revealed

More news has broken over the highly-anticipated Ironheart television series!

It is clear that Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of slowing down. As one of the world’s biggest movie franchises, the blockbusters based on the Marvel Universe found in the pages of comic books continue to dominate the global box-office as the MCU powers through Phase Four.

But, as last year proved, there is also power in the small screen. WandaVision jump-started Marvel’s Disney+ presence, and the future of the streaming service looks bright. With Disney+ currently showing Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, the series count currently stands at six.

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany’s (Vision) WandaVision was quickly joined by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) and Tom Hiddleston’s (Loki) Loki. The summer brought the animated series What If…? with Jeremy Renner (Clint Barnes/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld’s (Kate Bishop) Hawkeye releasing in November 2021.

As for the future of the MCU on Disney+, many series are slated for release, including this year’s Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. In the future, Marvel Studios will also debut Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and an untitled Wakanda series.

Not much has been shared regarding the latter three, but now, more information has come out surrounding the Iron Man spinoff, Ironheart. Dominique Thorne was previously announced as Riri Williams/Ironheart with Lyric Ross (This Is Us) and Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) also confirmed for the series by head writer Chinaka Hodge.

The Wrap revealed that Harper Anthony has been cast alongside Thorne, Ross, and Ramos in Marvel’s Ironheart. They said:

Newcomer Harper Anthony has been cast in Marvel Studios’ “Ironheart” series at Disney+, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Anthony’s role is being kept under wraps.

The report goes on to give background on Ironheart‘s latest cast member:

Anthony is a 9-year old model, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and scholar who landed a recurring role on the independent series “Vulture City,” a co-star role on NBC’s “Chicago Med,” and a commercial for the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Anthony also starred as Maliq in City of Vultures 2 (2022), which can be found on many streaming sites, as well as being featured on “Model Life”, a song that is currently streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.

The new casting announcement for the Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios’ upcoming MCU television show comes days after it was revealed that Ironheart is reportedly also looking to cast the franchise’s first transgender actor. POC Culture issued the report:

One of the characters that will be introduced in the upcoming Ironheart Disney+ series is going to be a Black, Latina or Afro-Latina transgender character, which would be the first transgender woman in the MCU. According to the casting information that was sent to us, the character is portrayed as she/her, is around 18-22 years old, and is a Black, Latina or Afro-Latina transgender woman. The character will be smart, confident and with a mystical bent and unique sense of humor. She’s also described as unapologetically nerdy about things that excite her…even if they might be terrifying to others.

It is not yet clear who this character in Ironheart will be; whether they will be based on someone from Marvel Comics or someone entirely original remains unknown. The Walt Disney Company is actively pursuing the inclusion of more LGBTQIAP+ individuals across its bodies of work.

Back in 2020, Feige stated that a Trans character would be appearing “very soon” but that has yet to happen.

Riri Williams first appeared in Marvel Comics in 2016, created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, before being redesigned by Eve Ewing and Kevin Libranda. Williams’ entry into the Marvel Universe revolved around her genius capabilities, building Iron Man-style armor, and later meeting Tony Stark/Iron Man, who endorses her goal of becoming a superhero. She would later use Stark’s labs under the encouragement of Pepper Potts.

Before starring in her own series, Thorne will debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther (2018) sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

