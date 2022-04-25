Iconic Disney Location Has Yet to Reopen Despite “Normal Operations” Resuming

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district — Disney Springs. Filled with rides, restaurants, entertainment offerings, and more, families love visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth for vacations.

If you were not aware, when Disney World reopened in July 2020 after they temporarily closed due to the ongoing pandemic, they brought along some reimagined ways for Guests to spot characters, including on pop-up cavalcades at the theme parks and other surprise appearances of characters frolicking around, such as Joy and Pooh in the fields at EPCOT or Pooh and friends at Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom.

However, as the world fights the ongoing pandemic, Disney brought socially distanced meet and greets and socially distanced character dining back to the Parks. But just recently Disney did away with the social distancing, meaning Guests can once again hug Mickey Mouse and friends.

Though many offerings are returning to Walt Disney World, there is one fan-favorite location that has yet to reopen.

Many true Disney fans know that they are able to get their haircut at Harmony Barber Shop at Magic Kingdom. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic, Harmony Barber Shop remains closed to fans with no reopening date set.

Despite Disney announcing reopening dates for other offerings including dinner shows such as Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue, the company remains silent on when Harmony Barber Shop will once again open its doors to Guests. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information regarding Harmony Barber Shop.

More on Harmony Barber Shop

At this time, due to the ongoing pandemic, Harmony Barber Shop is closed to Guests. But for those of you who are unfamiliar, Disney World describes Harmony Barber Shop as:

Look for the classic striped barber pole on Main Street, U.S.A. and head inside to experience a bygone era—and a spiffy haircut. The shop’s quaint interior creates an illusion of timelessness—as does the pleasant, unhurried banter of your barber. This barber shop is a cut above!

Do you hope to see Harmony Barber Shop reopen soon? Let us know in the comments below.

