Guests Complain About “Heinous Smell” at Classic Universal Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort has so much to offer Guests when they visit the Parks. Apart from iconic attractions, Universal has a wide variety of entertainment events, food offerings, and character interactions. With new expansions like Universal’s Epic Universe at Orlando and Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in progress, the experience for Guests can only keep getting better.

However, recently one Guest voiced his concern about the experience at one of the Park’s most beloved attractions.

Redditor u/wantakeywi posted on the Universal Orlando subreddit, asking about a heinous smell at Jurassic Park River Adventure. The original poster mentions they read a comment online about a couple of Guests’ experience on the ride, stating they reeked for the rest of the day after getting soaked in this classic attraction.

Said comment reads:

The Jurassic Park ride is a lot of fun—so fun, in fact, that you won’t realize how truly HEINOUS the water that drenches you during the climactic splashdown is until much later. We sat in the front row for the ride and got soaked. Three hours later, my girlfriend and I realized we reeked. Related: Universal Guests Get Unwanted Experience With ‘Jurassic World’ Dinosaur

The original poster adds that they’d like to ride this attraction, but the last thing they’d want is to be drenched in… something. This concern is understandable, as such a smell could ruin the experience for the rest of the day for the soaked Guests and those around them.

Many users commented on this Reddit thread, stating that they have never had a similar experience while riding Jurassic Park River Adventure. It was also mentioned that while there is a possibility that the water may not be the cleanest, Universal makes sure it is clean enough for Guests.

However, Universal makes considerable efforts to keep its Parks in the best condition possible to provide Guests with the best experience on every visit.

Part of these efforts is making sure that their water attractions are safe for Guests, and much like Disney Parks, Universal uses bromine on these attractions. Bromine is better at killing bacteria than chlorine, safer when it comes in contact with skin and clothing, and has a smell much different from any other you would find in your everyday life, like pools.

While the smell of bromine may be what the unfortunate couple was referring to, they would have been able to perceive the scent right from the splash zone and not hours later, as they mentioned, and the source of the smell was probably something else.

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a 2025 opening date.

Have you ever had a bad experience on water rides at Universal? Tell us about it in the comments below!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!