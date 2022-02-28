Universal Orlando Shuts Down Popular Water Attraction For Extensive Closure

If you were hoping to get soaked at Universal Orlando Resort in the near future, you might be a little disappointed.

While Universal Orlando has now finished scheduled maintenance on two of its water attractions at Universal’s Islands of Adventure– Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls and Jurassic Park River Adventure— one still remains.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges is now undergoing scheduled maintenance and will be closed for the majority of next month, scheduled to reopen on March 19 but that is subject to change.

Both Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls and Jurassic Park River Adventure were closed right at three weeks and that’s about what we can expect with Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges, as well, but the good news is that the attraction should be open again just in time for spring break crowds to make their way to the Universal Parks.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges reads:

Spinach or Not, You’ll Get Soaked. Get set for spectacular splashes and lots of silliness. That blowhard Bluto has made off with Popeye’s best gal, Olive Oyl, and the only way to save her involves an 18-foot octopus and a lot of water. Hold on tight as you brave your way through raging rapids. You’ll laugh. You’ll scream. You’ll be really wet and squooshy.

