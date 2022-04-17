Guest Once Stabbed Goofy, Leading to Changes In Disney Park Policy

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate the magical way they do without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members, who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up major fights, and dealing with drunken antics.

Furthermore, they occasionally have to deal with Guests breaking the rules in regard to character interactions. From pandemic faux pas like trying to hug characters when social distancing measures were in place to asking inappropriate questions to incite controversy, not all Disney theme park visitors are on their best behavior when meeting beloved Disney characters.

One situation, however, got particularly out of hand when a Guest seemingly stabbed a Cast Member playing Goofy amid an argument with another adult Guest. Another Cast Member, who learned about the incident during training, shared with People magazine:

“In one of our classes, they explained how the characters had to have ‘leads’ with them at all times, since Goofy was stabbed by a man who had been arguing with another adult about whether Goofy was a person in a costume or a REAL 6-foot dog in a hat. They also showed us how to pose for photos – both hands had to be visible in all photos, so the guests can’t use the photos as evidence that the characters were touching their butts.”

Although the Cast Member did not share precisely when the stabbing incident occurred, if you’ve been to a Disney Park anytime in recent history, you’ve undoubtedly noticed the “leads” who always accompany characters at their meet and greets.

Walt Disney World Resort recently reintroduced non-socially distanced character interactions for the first time since the property’s pandemic closure in 2020. Over two years after Disney World’s unprecedented closure, Guests can finally hug Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, and the whole gang again.

Disney World’s official website features a great deal of helpful information regarding character interactions, including:

Related: Cinderella's Royal Table Is Bringing Back Breakfast

What is your most interesting Disney Park character interaction?

