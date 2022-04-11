Merchandise Restock Garners Giant Line Stretching Through Disney Park

When the 30th anniversary began at Disneyland Paris, we saw massive lines turn up for anniversary-specific merchandise. At Disneyland Park, all of the merchandise is located in New Century Notions Flora’s Unique Boutique. Because of this, massive lines were instantly created, and the merchandise quickly flew off the shelves. We also saw a lot of Guests buy products in bulk, likely so that they can re-sell the sold-out merchandise for a higher cost online.

For some time, a lot of the 30th anniversary merchandise was out of stock, but today, New Century Notions Flora’s Unique Boutique added more to their collection, and with that came the crowds. ED92 (@ED92Magic) posted a video that shows the large line that is growing by the second at Flora’s in Disneyland Paris. One Guest can even be seen waiting on a chair in line.

Guess what product is back at Flora’s?

Guess what product is back at Flora’s? 😳 pic.twitter.com/p3pGJRI6yl — ED92 (@ED92Magic) April 11, 2022

We cannot be sure if there is just one product back at the merchandise location or a variety, but it seems that Guests are walking out with massive bags, meaning that resellers are once again on the prowl.

It is against the rules at Disney, especially to use an Annual Pass discount to save money, to only then resell it for higher, and if caught can end in a ban from Walt Disney World property for life. Buying merchandise from Disney directly ties a product to the memory you may have from that day, which can end up becoming priceless. One thing about a lot of merchandise at Disney is that it can go fast, and it is extremely coveted. For example, when the 50th anniversary began at Walt Disney World, we saw multiple fights break out at Magic Kingdom’s Emporium over a Starbucks tumbler. The altercations became very physical, all because the bottle had sold out, and Guests were fighting for the last one available.

Disney has done what they can to try and curb resellers by putting a limit on items that they can buy as only two per person, but some bring their kids or friends with them while purchasing items, and are then able to drive up their count. The most recent debacle in the reseller market at Disney was the Figment popcorn buckets at EPCOT for the Festival of the Arts. Guests were lining up 7 hours in advance to collect their buckets and later that day, we found multiple on eBay selling for over $200.00. We have also seen lightsabers on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser sell for $1500.00.

More on Disneyland Paris

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

At the moment, Guests at Disneyland Paris are finally able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and then it was announced that on April 1 all characters would be able to hug and touch Guests once again. Over the past few days, we have seen Disneyland Paris test this returning offering with Guests.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

At the moment, “it’s a small world”, Frontierland Playground, Les Cabane Des Robinson, La Galerie De La Belle Au Bois Dormant, Les Mystereus De Nautilus, Pirate Galleon, and Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing are all closed.

Do you plan to visit Disneyland Paris in the upcoming months? Let us know in the comments below.

