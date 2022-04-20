Disney Park Brings Iconic Show Back With High Costs For Guests to Secure Seat

It seems that enjoying Disneyland Paris is starting to get a little more costly.

Earlier today, we noted that Premier Access prices had increased at Disneyland Paris. Before Disney World and Disneyland implemented Disney Genie, we saw Disneyland Paris lead the pack with Premier Access. Premier Access is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to pick a return time for one of the rides available in Premier Access.

Each ride has its own individual cost associated with it, and can only be used to skip the line once. These costs are meant to fluctuate depending on the season and the level of business at the Park. This goes for both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. The only other Disney Park that offers a Premier Access system is Shanghai Disney.

Below are the current prices for Premier Access at Disneyland Paris:

Autopia: €9 per Guest

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €12 per Guest

Crush’s Coaster: €18 per Guest

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €18 per Guest

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €9 per Guest

Peter Pan’s Flight: €14 per Guest

Big Thunder Mountain: €18 per Guest

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €14 per Guest

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €14 per Guest

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril: €9 per Guest

Orbitron: €9 per Guest

Phantom Manor: €9 per Guest

On April 23, Guests will finally be able to once again see Le spectacle Mickey et le Magicien, or Mickey and the Magician again! Disney Wiki describes the show as:

This 28-minute musical show is set in a great Magician’s atelier in 19th century of Paris, where the assistant is no other than a certain Mickey (with an articulated head) is given the task of cleaning up the room at night, Tinker Bell has spread a little stardust. When he is given the task of cleaning up the atelier before sunrise, the young apprentice gets distracted! Nothing turns out as expected. Mickey finds himself accidentally transported to the most magical worlds, featuring Cinderella (Fairy Godmother, Cinderella), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere, Belle, Beast), The Lion King (Rafiki), Aladdin (Genie), and Frozen (Elsa, Olaf). Finally, Mickey becomes the hero in this incredible show where illusion is key and the audience find themselves plunged into a world of magic and delight.

The show has not run since 2020 due to COVID but thankfully will return to the Animagique Theater at Walt Disney Studios Park on April 23. But, if you want to reserve your seat, you will need to shell out €15 for the Guaranteed Access system. As noted by ED92:

Since autumn 2021, Disneyland Paris has been offering a paid service that guarantees access to the show performed at the Frontierland Theater. This is currently The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands. Access to the show is, of course, included in your Disneyland Park admission at no extra cost. Guaranteed access ensures that you get a seat for the session of your choice. There is a dedicated queue outside where you can enter after presenting your reservation to one of the Cast Members present. Step 1

Make sure you have a valid entry to Disneyland Park. Step 2

Choose your preferred performance time (subject to availability). Step 3

On the day of the show, arrive 30 minutes before the show starts with your booking confirmation. Step 4

Take a seat and enjoy!

The return of the show will be gradual, with two performances per day from April 23 to 25, then five from April 26 onwards. The Guaranteed Access service (15 € ) will be available online from tomorrow.

More on Disneyland Paris

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary. Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky.

At the moment, Guests at Disneyland Paris are finally able to officially conduct meet and greets! The return of meet at greets at Disneyland Paris has been interesting as it has happened in phases. Fur characters were the first to cut the distancing protocols a few weeks ago, and then it was announced that on April 1 all characters would be able to hug and touch Guests once again. Over the past few days, we have seen Disneyland Paris test this returning offering with Guests.

Most recently, we discussed all of the new offerings that Guests can expect to see when they visit. You can click here to learn more about what is being offered. In short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What do you think of Disney’s Guaranteed Access system? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!