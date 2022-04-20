Family Once Arrested After They “Attacked a Pluto,” Broke Cast Member’s Limb

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate as efficiently and magically as they do without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Unfortunately, however, life is not always magical for Disney Parks Cast Members, who sometimes find themselves tasked with handling unruly Guests, breaking up major fights, and dealing with drunken antics.

Furthermore, they occasionally have to deal with Guests breaking the rules when it comes to safety, like the time an intoxicated couple tried to hold their baby up “like Simba” on the classic Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride or the time a woman attempted to smuggle a baby onto a thrill ride by pretending to be pregnant.

Sometimes, however, Cast Members aren’t just dealing with unruly Disney Parks Guests, but actually find themselves in the middle of various altercations. A Goofy character actor was once stabbed by a visitor, for example, and another Cast Member shared a tale about a Pluto actor getting brutalized with People magazine:

“Disneyland: 1997. A family attacked a Pluto – pushed her into the fountain. I didn’t actually see the attack, but just got to deal with the aftermath backstage. Later Pluto told me the family was mad that she had to take her break after they had waited to get a picture. I think Pluto either broke her arm or her leg – I can’t remember. The family was arrested.” Related: Ambulance Was Not Allowed to Respond to First Murder at Disneyland

Even though this particular situation occurred over 20 years ago, Disneyland Resort’s Park Rules have not changed much in the intervening years, including in regard to how Guests must behave while interacting with characters.

Today’s official Disneyland Resort Rules read, in part, that Guests are prohibited from “engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Disneyland Resort or any part thereof.”

Have you ever witnessed a character interaction gone wrong at a Disney Park?

