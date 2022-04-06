Disney Guests Forced to Stand In LONG Bus Line as Crowds Continue to Grow

With the amount of families visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth, and with Disney World operating at a higher capacity than they were last year, seeing crowds at the theme parks isn’t too surprising; however, we understand how frustrating it can be waiting in lengthy lines, especially first thing in the morning when all Guests want to do is get to the Park they are planning to visit.

And that is exactly what happened to some Guests staying at Disney’s Pop Century recently.

We have seen a massive increase in crowd levels at Walt Disney World, for example, over the last few months. As we continue to fight the ongoing pandemic, more families are eager to get out and travel again. In fact, many are saying that Walt Disney World is operating its attendance on a pre-pandemic level, but we now have confirmation that is not true.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

A few days ago, Guests staying at Disney’s Pop Century were in for a surprise when they approached the Magic Kingdom bus stop in the front of the Resort hotel. Everyone wanted to get to Magic Kingdom as early as possible, resulting in the bus line to stretch through the Resort, extending to the front entrance.

You can see just how long the bus line was n the video below.

We have seen long transportation lines as of late, including for the Disney Skyliner, which stretched throughout Disney’s Pop Century Resort due to the number of Guests in line.

