Disney Guest Goes Viral After Judging Other People’s Appearance at Parks

Walt Disney World Resort welcomes Guests from all over the world to its Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Parks. Home to popular attractions, experiences, and, of course, Mickey Mouse, Disney World is a hive of all things magic.

Recently, one Guest decided to comment on other people’s appearances, or, the lack of a certain type of person at the Parks, drawing backlash and eventually going viral.

It’s clear that the reduction of pandemic restrictions across Disney Parks worldwide, especially Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations, is drawing Guests in droves. Despite a lower capacity across the Central Florida Resort, Disney World has seen Park Passes vanish, lines lengthen dramatically (even with Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections in operation) and entire weeks become unavailable.

And, Disney World looks set to only get busier. While already boasting popular attractions like Spaceship Earth, Haunted Mansion, and Space Mountain at the theme parks, as well as the water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, Orlando’s Disney Resort will next open Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT Park this summer.

With four theme parks and two water parks, as well as the Disney Springs retail area, Disney World attracts plenty of people. And one Guest has noticed something.

A TikTok video showcases the Guest, @jack_seabolt, stating that Disney World has a serious lack of fit people. Well, to put it more specifically, of people who “lift”.

The video features a montage of Disney World locations like Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. with a text overlay saying, “Disney makes me realize how small the lifting/fit population really is”.

The video has since gone viral with over half a million views after it was dueted by @dirteater1000 who posted a reaction saying:

“This man goes to a place, filled with predominantly families and small children and says why is nobody lifting!”

Comments flooded into the original video with other people noting similar sentiments to the above response. This led the creator to state:

Damn so many of y’all pressed abt this simple, but concerning observation I made about the magical land. I might have to make a response video.

Jack has yet to respond to criticisms and questions made about his observations of other people’s appearance.

From this observation of “fit” people at Disney World to Guests asking “controversial” questions to Tinker Bell at Disneyland Resort, Guests trespassing on Cast Member Only Park property to numerous ride evacuations (like this one of Guests being removed from the “highest hill” on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith), TikTok has given Disney fans a lot to think about recently.

