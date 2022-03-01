Enter to Win a Disney ‘Wish’ Cruise Vacation

Disney recently announced that the newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish, had to delay its maiden voyage. Now, it will will take place on July 14, 2022 instead of June 9, 2022 — which has affected a total of 12 voyages that were already booked by Guests eager to experience the new ship.

Despite the unfortunate delay, Disney Cruise Line is giving away a Disney Wish cruise vacation, and here’s how you can enter for your chance to win!

The newest Disney Cruise Line ship, Disney Wish, will be making its maiden voyage this summer and will offer unique entertainment, one-of-a-kind dining options, and more!

The Disney Wish will debut two new shows — Disney Seas the Adventure, featuring Captain Minnie, and Disney The Little Mermaid, a modern and innovative take on a young girl learning the power of her voice.

These two new Broadway-style shows will join the previously announced Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular, which will reimagine and enhance the classic show we know and love.

All of these Broadway-style shows will be at The Walt Disney Theater, which is designed to look like a magical forest straight out of a storybook or fairy tale.

And now, you have a chance to win a vacation aboard the Disney Wish! as Disney Cruise Line has taken to social media to share that they are hosting a giveaway!

You can enter for a chance to win a Disney Wish vacation by simply sharing a picture of your biggest Disney Cruise Line wish and hashtag #YearOfWishes, and #Sweepstakes. You must also be following Disney Cruise Line and must tag them in your Tweet to be eligible.

Disney Cruise Line Tweeted the news, writing:

Enter for a chance to win a Disney Wish vacation! Share a pic of your biggest Disney Cruise Line wish & include #YearOfWishes, #Sweepstakes, & follow & tag

@DisneyCruise

. NO PURCH. NEC. Ends 3/31/22. 18+, US & CA (excl. QC) only. Rules: http://di.sn/6011KbU7X

For all of the rules pertaining to this giveaway, visit their website here.

If you are planning on setting sail on one of Disney’s cruise ships, make sure you take all the proper steps ahead of time, including:

Pre-Trip COVID-19 Testing

Embarkation COVID-19 Testing

Travel Insurance

COVID-19 Vaccination

Safe Passage Website/Registration

Online Check-In

Transfers from OIA to the Port

For more information and for details on what documentation is required, please visit the Disney Cruise Line Know Before You Go page or contact your travel agent.

Do you have an upcoming Disney Cruise Line vacation? Will you be entering to win this Disney Wish vacation? Let us know in the comments below.

