Fans Rally Behind Johnny Depp Movie Days After Actor Receives Medal of Honor

Following physical abuse allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard and controversial court rulings, Hollywood legend Johnny Depp has been blacklisted from every significant studio globally. Nonetheless, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been awarded the Medal of Honor for his film achievements, fueling an ongoing fan movement to restore Depp’s name.

After gaining global recognition in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Captain Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp became a household name and Hollywood powerhouse.

Nothing could stop the Cry Baby (1990) actor, and Disney chose him for every oddball role from Tim Burton’s The Mad Hatter to the Big Bad Wolf.

However, in 2018, Depp’s ex-wife actress Amber Heard published an OpEd in The Washington Post, claiming that Johnny Depp physically abused her, leading to their divorce in 2017. Four years later, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are nearing the end of this $50 million defamation suit instigated by Depp this April in Fairfax County, Virginia, under the hearing of Judge Penney Azcarate.

Following Justice Andrew Nicol choosing to rule in favor of British tabloid, The Sun — which claimed Johnny Depp was a “wife-beater”– in 2018, Depp was erased from Hollywood. Warner Bros. fired the star from his Gellert Grindelwald role in author J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts franchise. The Walt Disney Company reportedly replaced Depp’s iconic Pirates role with starlet Margot Robbie, to which Depp has slammed Disney multiple times for reportedly stabbing him in the back.

None of this, however, could stop the country of Serbia from awarding Johnny Depp the Gold Medal of Merit for his prestigious film efforts and legacy:

Johnny Depp received Medal Of Honour From Serbian President For His Merits In Films And Art last week.

Despite Serbia having its controversies, this huge award for Depp is fueling an ongoing Twitter war to bring Minamata (2020), Johnny Depp’s latest film that has been reportedly “buried” by media outlets and shelved in countless U.S. theaters, to the Oscar spotlight:

Johnny Depp receiving his Medal of Merit in Serbia and looking so happy and healthy! He is stronger than he will ever know! I’m proud to be on the right side of the roaring rapids. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp.

I vote for Johnny Depp in Minamata. #Oscarsfanfavorite

Even Deadline can’t ignore the ongoing wave of Johnny Depp support ahead of the Oscar’s new “#OscarsFanFavorite” award based on popularity, allowing the general public to vote for their favorite film on the year. This March, the winner will receive a special award at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Though Amazon’s reported “flop” Cinderella (2021), starring singer Camila Cabello, is currently at the #1 spot, Deadline reported that Johnny Depp’s forgotten Minamata isn’t far behind:

Cabello fans were simply flooding the Academy’s Fan Fave site. So were Johnny Depp’s, whose barely released and hardly seen indie drama Minimata was dropped into a theater finally after long legal delays in order to even qualify, but which received no attention from Oscar voters. That is defiantly not the case for Depp fans, one of whom tweeted “Let’s do it for Johnny.” Wouldn’t that be an Oscar moment for the ages if Minimata pulls it out? Even its director Andrew Levitas was tweeting it is his #OscarsFanFavorite.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) were assumed to have swept this Oscar contest, but many are suggesting that “bots” have been created to “flood” the Oscar votes with Cinderella — which received a 4.2/10 on IMDb.

Here’s a synopsis of Minamata:

New York, 1971. Following his celebrated days as one of the most revered photojournalists of World War II, W. Eugene Smith (Johnny Depp) has become a recluse, disconnected from society and his career. But a secret commission from Life magazine editor Robert Hayes (Bill Nighy) sends him to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, which has been ravaged by mercury poisoning; the result of decades of gross industrial negligence by the country’s Chisso Corporation. There, Smith immerses himself in the community, documenting their efforts to live with Minamata Disease and their passionate campaign to achieve recognition from Chisso and the Japanese government. Armed with only his trusted camera, Smith’s images from the toxic village give the disaster a heartbreaking human dimension, and his initial assignment turns into a life-changing experience.

Nothing is stopping the ongoing “#JusticeForJohnny” movement on social media. Come April, when the final defamation suit is heard, Johnny Depp’s name will be exploding once again.

What do you think about Johnny Depp being awarded this medal? Let us know in the comments below!