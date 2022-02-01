Fan Hilariously Places “F-Bomb” In ‘High School Musical’ Scene

Disney Channel’s High School Musical (2006) quickly became a fan-favorite film, even having gone on to release two more films — High School Musical 2 (2007) and High School Musical 3 (2008). The films are, of course, geared towards families and teenagers as they are all Disney Channel Original Movies, but there’s a new TikTok trend going around that allows users to hilariously place the “f-bomb” into a scene of a movie.

One TikToker decided to place the “f-bomb” into a scene from High School Musical, and people can’t get enough.

Disney Channel’s popular High School Musical franchise starred Zac Efron (Troy Bolton), Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), and Lucas Grabiel (Ryan Evans).

During one scene, Bolton, Danforth, and some of the other basketball players are working on the set of the school musical as they landed themselves in detention. Noticing the players were not at basketball practice, Coach Jack Bolton and Troy’s father (Bart Johnson) came storming into the theater asking what happened. “Where’s my team, Darbus?” he asks right before noticing Troy and Chad in a tree on the stage, which prompts the questions, “And what the heck are those two doing in a tree?”

But with the addition of the “f-bomb”, it turns this moment into an entirely different scene — and a hilarious one. Check it out below.

The TikTok has gained over 670,000 likes, nearly 2,500 comments, and over 16,000 shares.

High School Musical is currently streaming on Disney+. If you’ve never seen the film, the official description reads:

Troy and Gabriella meet unexpectedly during their winter vacation without knowing that Gabriella is transferring to East High — Troy’s school. There, Gabriella and Troy are encouraged to audition for the new school musical, rivaling the talented siblings Sharpay and Ryan. As they overcome their fear of trying out for the play, they have the whole school challenge the status quo.

What do you think about the placement of this “f-bomb”? Let us know in the comments below.