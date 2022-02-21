Disney Forced To Close Area Of Park Due to “Inclement Weather”

There’s never been a better time to visit the Disney Parks and Resorts. Walt Disney World is currently still celebrating its 50th Anniversary and Disneyland Paris is about to begin its 30th Anniversary celebrations. Unfortunately, Disneyland Paris has been experiencing some bad weather, forcing certain parts of the Resort to close down.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) tweeted out a notice saying that one aspect of Disneyland Park will be closed due to inclement weather. See the full tweet below:

Good afternoon Disneyland Paris! Access to the central sections of Fantasia Gardens is closed due to inclement weather.

Good afternoon Disneyland Paris!

Access to the central sections of Fantasia Gardens is closed due to inclement weather. pic.twitter.com/nPkIwdMPra — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 21, 2022

DLP Report also posted a video a few days ago showing a warning announcement that the Park was playing reminding Guests of the bad weather:

An announcement in (windy) Town Square is warning Guests of ongoing strikes on the RER A train line which links the Resort to central Paris:

🚊 An announcement in (windy) Town Square is warning Guests of ongoing strikes on the RER A train line which links the Resort to central Paris: pic.twitter.com/WBKSjICAIT — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 18, 2022

“After 30 years of dreams…” Disneyland Paris is officially celebrating a milestone anniversary! The Disney Resort in France took to social media last year announcing the magical news that Disneyland Paris will be celebrating its 30th anniversary starting March of this year.

President of Disneyland Paris Natacha Rafalski also took to her own Instagram to share the exciting news. In her post, she shares that she “cannot wait to celebrate our enchanting past and exciting future,” and we can clearly see the Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary logo in this image of Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland — the “30” logo looks just like Mickey Mouse!

Read the full Instagram post from Disneyland Paris President Natasha Rafalski below:

I am absolutely thrilled to share that we will officially kick off Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary on March 6th, 2022! All of us @disneylandparis cannot wait to celebrate our enchanting past and exciting future with each and everyone of you! Together, let’s forever be inspired to dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider!

#disneylandparis

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

Do you have a trip to Disneyland Paris planned soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!