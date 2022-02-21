Guest Praises Disney For Body Inclusivity Changes in Parks

Over the years, the Walt Disney Company and all of the Disney Parks have made bigger efforts in making sure all Guests feel included and welcomed. Several rides and attractions at the Disney Parks have been updated or rethemed for better inclusivity and though some may not like it, this benefits the majority of Guests who visit each year.

One of the biggest changes is currently happening, with Splash Mountain getting a total retheme based around The Princess and the Frog (2009). While controversial, this theme will drop the questionable Song of the South (1946) theming and replace it with the songs and characters from the movie featuring the first black Disney princess. We have a whole story you can check out about the changes Disney has been making in the Parks here.

Recently, Guests have been enjoying another change in the Disney Parks, this time for body inclusivity.

Back in January, the turnstiles at the entrance of The Carousel of Progress were removed, meaning Guests with larger body types would more easily fit through. Since the change, many have been praising Disney for making this effort in body inclusivity with one going to TikTok to share the news. See the video below from @obscuredisney:

Several users in the comments also were happy about this change. User @rittermanda said:

You can see the cast member behind you smiling behind her mask 🥺

User @sailorsenshies commented:

Thank god. Those were embarrassing for no reason

User @17cherrytreelane take about which rides also need to remove the turnstiles:

now if they would do those for Country Bears and the TIKI room we’d be set!

The Disney Parks have also made strides in body inclusivity and self-expression for its Cast members, allowing them to branch out with their outfits as well as personal style. According to the updated Cast Member handbook. Having tattoos be allowed to be seen on Cast Members is a huge move for the company, as, previously, a tattoo could hinder you from working for the company. Now, it seems that so long as your tattoo is smaller than your hand and not offensive (full list on prohibited depictions below) Cast Members are allowed to show off their ink:

Visible tattoos are permitted, with the exception of placement on the face, head or neck. Tattoos must be no larger than the Cast Member’s hand when fully extended with the fingers held together. Undergarments, which include matching fabric tattoo sleeves, are permitted for coverage of larger tattoos on the arms. Tattoos that depict nudity, offensive or inappropriate language or images, or violate Company policies (including policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, ancestry, age, disability or any other protected category) are not permitted. NAILS Nails should be clean. If polish is used, it should be the same on each nail and well maintained in one solid color or French manicure style. Charms or decals on nails are not permitted. Fingernails should not exceed one-fourth of an inch beyond the fingertip. HAIRSTYLING & HAIR COLORING Hairstyles that are clean and well maintained represent our Disney brand. Hair length, including completely shaved styling, is at the Cast Member’s discretion. Hair below shoulder length should be secured if it falls forward over the face or covers the nametag while working. If the hair color is changed, it should be well maintained and in natural occurring hues. Examples of hair colors that are not considered natural would be colors such as blue, green, pink, purple, etc. The shaving of lines or shapes in the hair is permitted provided they do not depict offensive words or symbols.

How, do you feel about these changes to the Carousel of Progress? Let us know in the comments below.

