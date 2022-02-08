Guest Thinks Disney Wait Times Are Being Inflated, Boards Ride in Minutes

When planning a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth“, you have to prepare for a lot of things. From budgeting to reservations, there’s a lot to plan for when getting ready for a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. One of the most common things you will have to prepare for however is the lines and crowds.

Crowds neer seem to go down and many Guests are worried there is no “off-season” anymore at the Parks. Waiting in line is just something you will have to do when at the Disney Parks and Resorts. Recently, Disney introduced a new system that in theory should help out with this issue.

Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seemed to just be an expensive itinerary planner. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Park, however, there are two attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Since the introduction of Disney Genie and the single-use Lightning Lane systems, some Guests have wondered how accurate the wait times actually are in the Parks. Some even worry that Disney may be artificially inflating them, though if this is done to help crowd levels or to increase profits is yet to be seen.

A video posted to TikTok further highlighted this issue and discussion after the Guest boarded Disney World’s most popular ride in mere minutes when the posted wait time was well over an hour. See the video below from @disneyparksdiy:

In the comments, many proposed the theory that Disney was purposefully inflating wait times. User @christycabrera519 asked “Do you think they are inflating the wait times?” to which @disneyparksdiy responded with “At the moment, yes”. Several others made the same claim. User @taterthot08 said,

“Disney always be lying about the wait time”.

User @kevinmcnamara797 said,

“100% they are inflating wait times to push people to pay for lightning lanes.

User @ellerocks14 commented:

“Had this happen the day after it went off virtual queue. Said 75 minutes and we were at the front in 15/20 minutes”

User @ronniejg said:

“just waited 12 minutes when it was posted 65 minutes the other day!”

While we do not have any proof that Disney is doing this on purpose, the continued inaccuracy of wait times do make you wonder whether or not they are always accurate. More on Rising of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

What do you think about the wait times at Walt Disney World right now? Let us know in the comments below.

