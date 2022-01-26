Hilary Duff Gives Her Daughter a ‘Rugrats’-Inspired Hairstyle

If you are a 90s baby, not only were you most likely a fan of Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire (2001), but you were also probably a fan of Nickelodeon’s Rugrats (1991).

Well, worlds are colliding several years later as Lizzie McGuire herself, Hilary Duff, has given her daughter a Cynthia hairstyle (the iconic doll from Rugrats).

Lizzie McGuire and Younger star, Hilary Duff, took to Instagram to share a hilarious photo of her daughter, Mae, with an iconic hairstyle. If you’ve watched Rugrats, you probably remember Angelica’s famous doll, Cynthia, with her crazy hairstyle.

Well, Cynthia lives on 30 years later as Duff gave her daughter the perfect hairdo.

Duff posted a side by side of the Cynthia doll from Rugrats along with her daughter, Mae, with the caption:

Long live Angelica’s doll Cynthia .. that cut was savage. Angelica, you and your doll always scared me buuut you WERE queen

The Lizzie McGuire and Younger star was recently under fire for breaking a California law, involving her three-year-old daughter, Banks Bair.

Duff was driving around with her former Younger costar, Molly Bernard (who plays Lauren Heller), and her daughter, Banks. Bernard posted a video of Duff and Banks in the backseat of the car; however, Banks was not in a carseat, which caused Duff to receive a ton of backlash, including being “mommy-shamed” by fans.

Duff is currently involved in the new How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, which is currently streaming on Hulu. She previously starred as Lizzie McGuire in Disney Channel’s hit television series, Lizzie McGuire from 2001-2004 and in The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003.

Duff was also involved in the later canceled Lizzie McGuire reboot, which was supposed to star the original cast of the Disney Channel show. The reboot was canceled as, according to Duff, "the stars just didn't align."

What do you think of Mae’s Cynthia-inspired hairstyle? Let us know in the comments below.