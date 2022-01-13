Disney’s Remaining Water Park Shutting Down Again Tomorrow

This Walt Disney World water park just can’t catch a break

The Walt Disney World property offers so many fun and exciting entertainment options for Guests to enjoy. From classic attractions like Space Mountian and Splash Mountain to delicious world-class dining like Disney’s California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and O’hana at Disney’s Polynesian Resort, Disney World is packed to the brim with fun. However, this fun is limited when the only open water park closes for days at a time.

Due to cold weather, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, coming off of every recent multi-year refurbishment will not open tomorrow, January 14, 2022. The water park was announced to be closing several times earlier this week, leaving many Guests hoping to have some fun in the sun out of luck. The official Disney World calendar does not list any hours for tomorrow, meaning the water park will be closed.

When open at the Disney Parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is an incredibly fun and well-themed spot to catch some rays and ride some exciting water slides. Find out more on Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park here. Disney’s Blizzard beach, the other Disney water park on Walt Disney World property is currently closed for maintenance. Here Guests can embark some truly “chilling” rides and an intense water slide is known as Summit Plummet. Check out our ultimate guide on Disney’s Blizzard Beach here!

While Typhoon Lagoon s closed, there is still a ton to do when staying at Walt Disney World. Guests can visit EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and of course, the iconic Magic Kingdom.

