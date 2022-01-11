High-End Disney Restaurant Suddenly Shuts Down, Cancels Reservations

One of Disney’s most high-end restaurants was just shut down for the day.

Everyone knows Walt Disney World is famous for iconic attractions, beautiful theming, and world-class entertainment. From Magic Kingdom to EPCOT to Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom and even Disney Springs, there’s always something to enjoy for Guests of all ages. One of the biggest draws to the Resort however is the amazing food offered across the property.

While many restaurants are open across Walt Disney World’s hundreds of acres of land, few reach the status of the California Grill. Set on top of Disney’s iconic Contemporary Resort just next to Bay Lake, California Grill offers Guests some truly fun, inventive, and delicious cuisine, all with a stunning view of Cinderella Castle as well. However, for an unknown reason, California Grill has closed down for at least the rest of the day. When on the Disney World app, Guests are given a message saying the restaurant is unavailable for dining tonight.

We are not sure what is happening at the restaurant or why it closed. For those who had reservations at the restaurant, Disney typically offers Guests gift cards as a way to compensate for canceled reservations.

Inside the Magic recently reported on the menu at California Grill as well as a very expensive and luxurious cocktail, read more about that here.

More on California Grill at Walt Disney World:

50th Anniversary Celebration Menu – Limited Time

Step into a bygone era as we usher in the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. Evoking the spirit of 1971, California Grill celebrates its past while offering a nod to the incredible future ahead. Sit down to a 3-course tasting experience offering dishes designed to bring this celebration to life. You may choose: One Appetizer

Begin your meal with tasty starters like the California Grill Sushi Classics Trio, Braised Beef Short Rib Wontons or Artisanal-style Duck à l’Orange Pizza—inspired by a popular entrée on the menu when Top of the World first opened in 1971.

Begin your meal with tasty starters like the California Grill Sushi Classics Trio, Braised Beef Short Rib Wontons or Artisanal-style Duck à l’Orange Pizza—inspired by a popular entrée on the menu when Top of the World first opened in 1971. One Entrée

Choose from delicious dishes, such as the Oak Fired Filet of Beef served with Chateau Potatoes, the Cast Iron-Grilled Pork Tenderloin or the Florida Coast Black Grouper.

Choose from delicious dishes, such as the Oak Fired Filet of Beef served with Chateau Potatoes, the Cast Iron-Grilled Pork Tenderloin or the Florida Coast Black Grouper. One Dessert

To top off your meal you may choose from delectable desserts such as the 5 Magical Bites 50 Years in the Making dessert that features a tasting of 5 favorite flavors from California Grill Chefs through the years or the Chef’s Selection of California Cheeses. Plus, get a taste of something truly spectacular to go with your delicious meal—a special viewing of Disney Enchantment. Watch this all-new nighttime extravaganza from the 15th floor of Disney’s Contemporary Resort. This fireworks spectacular takes you on a journey beyond the ordinary and to a land of magic. Price

Adult: $89 per person (ages 10 and up), plus tax and gratuity

Child: $39 per child (ages 3 to 9), plus tax and gratuity

Have you been to California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort? What did do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!