Disney Adds Major Pixar-Themed Activities to Cruise Line

Fans of Disney Pixar and Disney’s Cruise Line have a lot to look forward to very soon!

There is already so much to do on all of the Disney Cruise Line ships and things just git even more exciting. It was just announced that the Disney Cruise Line will be hosting Pixar Day at Sea, a fun, entertaining celebration of all things Pixar!

A recent tweet from the official Disney Cruise Twitter account shared some information regarding these special events, featuring Pete Doctor, CCO at Pixar Animation Studios. See the full tweet below:

JUST ANNOUNCED: Your Pixar Pals are on board for an all-new playful day on select 7-night cruises sailing January – March 2023!

JUST ANNOUNCED: Your Pixar Pals are on board for an all-new playful day on select 7-night cruises sailing January – March 2023! https://t.co/X11fqN1dwc pic.twitter.com/8kOhK1Srqm — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) January 25, 2022

According to Disney, Pixar Day at Sea will be included on nine select Disney Fantasy cruises from January through March 2023. These cruises will be departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, the Disney Fantasy, and will sail to several guest-favorite destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean. Eastern Caribbean itineraries feature stops in ports such as Tortola, St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while western Caribbean sailings visit Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Every cruise includes a visit to Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.

More on Pixar Day At Sea:

Character Encounters

From morning until night, your family will dance, play and interact with your favorite Pixar pals, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep from “Toy Story”; Mike, Sulley and Boo from “Monsters, Inc.”; Joy and Sadness from “Inside Out”; Dug and Russell from “Up”; and everyone’s favorite supers – Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone from “The Incredibles.”

Immersive Entertainment

A new nighttime spectacular will call upon your family to help the Incredibles save the day.

A first-of-its-kind theatrical experience will bring to life the beloved story of Miguel and his family from “Coco” through live music and puppetry.

Families will be able to join their favorite characters from the beloved Pixar films for a dance party bash.

Dining Filled with Character

A new, interactive character dining experience hosted by Sheriff Woody, Jesse and Bullseye will kick-start your day with sing-a-longs, cowboy serenades and all the country breakfast fixins.

Enjoy a Pixar-themed dinner with dishes inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios’ California locale.

Immerse yourself in undersea magic while dining in Animator’s Palate with visits from some of your favorite “Finding Nemo” friends, including interactive conversations with Crush.

In other exciting news, the Disney Cruise Line is about to get another ship!

Joining the Magic, Dream, Fantasy, and Wonder, the Disney Wish at port Canaveral and Everglades will be another incredibly innovative addition to the Disney Cruise Line. The Disney Wish will be filled to the brim with magic, including a first-of-its-kind AquaMouse, a Disney attraction at sea, similar to the AquaDuctk. The ship will also feature some fantastic dining opportunities for the whole family, with restaurants themed to your favorite character, scenes,s and music from Frozen and Marvel, and even a Star Wars lounge area!

Even though there are so many exciting things going on with the Disney Cruise Line, many Guests are a little hesitant to climb aboard one of the four ships as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on. As of last month, the CDC advises against traveling on cruise ships due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Recently, all four of the Disney Cruise Line ships underwent a full CDC investigation due to COVID-19 cases recorded on ships, leaving many Guests stuck onboard the ships.

Are you planning on embarking on a Disney Cruise soon? Let us know in the comments below!

There are so many fun experiences for the whole family aboard Disney Cruise Line, from incomparable dining to Broadway-caliber shows. Don’t forget to check out Academy Travel so you can book your next vacation with an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner and take advantage of some amazing deals and experiences on your upcoming trip. We love using Academy Travel to make our Disney Cruise Line and other Disney vacations a total breeze — and they always make sure your vacation is as magical and affordable as possible. Plus, you can even get a free, no-obligation quote — no credit card required. Click here to book your Disney Cruise vacation with Academy Travel!