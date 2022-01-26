Two Shows Join Disneyland’s Returning Entertainment – Auditions Requested

The article was updated on January 26, 2022.

The Disney Parks Blog today broke more news about lots of returning entertainment to Anaheim, California’s Disneyland Resort. Most notably, the new resident inside Disneyland Park, Tale of the Lion King, and its shortly following live performance of Celebrate Gospel! Tale of the Lion King is now accepting auditions for the upcoming performance, which will return to Disneyland Park in Summer 2022, according to the audition slate.

Disneyland’s Returning Entertainment – Tale of the Lion King

Straight from Disney parks Blog, we learn,

This spring, the Fantasyland Theater at Disneyland park will become home to “Tale of the Lion King,” an imaginative adaptation of Disney’s “The Lion King.” A hit with guests when it debuted in 2019 at Disney California Adventure park, “Tale of the Lion King” is brought to life by the Storytellers of the Pride Lands, a troupe of traveling performers who present Simba’s beloved and timeless journey in a unique story-theater style with live music and dance.

Originally taking place at Disney California Adventure, the show was across the water from Pixar Pier (where the World of Color spectacular can be seen) on the Palisades Stage. A simplified, yet artistic set added scenic elements, while dancers and chorus displayed more entertainment in the “pit” area.

The initially limited-time offering in 2019 was a summer feature, celebrating the spirit of Africa with scenic, props, and lavish costume designs and musical arrangements inspired by the treasured movie The Lion King (2019). Tale of the Lion King features a traveling troupe cast of 18 performers who specialized in contemporary style song and dance through language and storytelling.

The audition notices are requesting submissions from “Vocalists of all genders, abilities, types, and ethnicities to represent the rich culture and heritage of Africa,” as well as dancers and drummers for Tale of the Lion King at Disneyland Park. The audition notices mention,

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking submissions for Vocalists for Tale of the Lion King, performing at the Disneyland Resort© in Anaheim, CA. This summer, Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theatre will come alive with a vibrant celebration inspired by Disney’s The Lion King. Throughout the day, a traveling troupe of spirited storytellers and African drummers will arrive to celebrate in story, song and dance, inviting everyone to join in. Performers at the Disneyland Resort are covered by a collective bargaining agreement with the American Guild of Variety Artists. All those auditioning for the roles below must be eligible and willing to join AGVA or be a member in good standing. Roles are available for full-time, part-time, and sub positions. Rehearsal begins late April 2022 – Opening Early Summer 2022

Returning soon for its encore performance, the show moves to Disneyland Park into the Fantasyland Theatre where Mickey and the Magical Map once took place. This more permanent structure and covered theatre will allow the performance of Tale of the Lion King to move to the next level. Perhaps we can expect improved sets and acoustics this summer.

In a similar vein, at the same venue, the Celebrate Gospel! show will return in 2022, expanding with live choir performances, “each sharing its own distinctive style and inspiration. This powerful event moves to the Fantasyland Theater at Disneyland Park, where Guests will be able to enjoy uplifting choir performances on select days during the month of February.”

Will you be screening either of these live performances at Disneyland Park? Leave us a comment below!