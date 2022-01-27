“Anti-Masker” Gets Confronted by Disney Cast Member While Captured by First Order

As Disney continues to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the surge in new Omicron variant cases, Guests visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts have had to change and adapt to new rules, regulations, and policies.

From mask mandates in the Disney Parks to vaccinating requirements onboard the Disney Cruise Line, Guests have to be sure and check what is required of them before planning a Disney trip. As of now in Disneyland, Guests are required to wear masks or approved facial coverings in all enclosed spaces.

Usually, most people follow these rules without hesitation, as it’s a way to not only keep other Guests safe but Disney Cast Members as well. But sometimes, Guests don’t always want to abide by these rules.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, one Guest gave a “First Order Officer” some trouble after refusing to wear their mask while on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. See the full video from @tadfirtrail below:

People in the comments had a few things to say about this rather uncomfortable situation. User @jillsheaa said:

I love that at this attraction cast members can actually get mean with anti maskers

User @helfan0395 commented:

Did he say “you’re ruining my whole day?” Like you knew the policies, you didn’t have to go

User @doseofdisney suggested a rather harsh way of dealing with unruly Guests:

Disney really just needs to start kicking guests out who act like this. CMs don’t need to deal with this everyday.

User @kidfabulous72 pointed out that this isn’t new:

it’s only been 2 years buddy, not like this isn’t new

