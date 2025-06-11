Oogie Boogie Bash Tickets Go on Sale Soon: Early Access for Magic Key Holders

The highly anticipated Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort will soon be available for purchase, with tickets officially going on sale to the general public on June 26. The annual Halloween event, which transforms Disney California Adventure Park into a spooky celebration, is one of the most sought-after seasonal experiences at the resort.

Halloween Magic Arrives!

Magic Key holders will have early access to tickets, with Inspire Key holders able to purchase their tickets starting June 24. Other Magic Key holders will have the opportunity to buy tickets beginning June 25. This exclusive pre-sale allows devoted Disneyland fans a chance to secure their spot at the event before tickets become available to the general public.

Ticket prices for Oogie Boogie Bash vary depending on the date, ranging from $139 to $199. The cost difference is based on the day of the event, with premium nights likely commanding higher prices due to demand.

What is Oogie Boogie Bash?

Oogie Boogie Bash is a popular Halloween celebration that brings beloved Disney villains to life. Guests can enjoy immersive themed experiences, including exclusive entertainment, character meet-and-greets with popular Disney villains, and vibrant decorations that turn Disney California Adventure into a spooky wonderland.

For those looking to indulge their sweet tooth, the event also features trick-or-treating across the park, with special Halloween-themed treats and exclusive merchandise available for purchase. The evening culminates with a special Halloween parade, where guests can see their favorite villains and characters in a unique, spooky setting.

Guests are encouraged to act quickly once tickets are available, as the event tends to sell out fast, especially during peak dates. For families and Disney enthusiasts looking to make the most of the Oogie Boogie Bash, it’s recommended to act quickly once tickets are available. The event is a limited-time experience, so securing a ticket early ensures the best possible selection of dates and times. Keep an eye on the Disney website for more details and to purchase tickets once they go live.