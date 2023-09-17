Abrupt Ride Closure Forces Universal Park To Issue Warning To Guests

Universal is giving fans harsh news regarding a ride closure in Florida.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to some truly incredible attractions, ranging from thrilling adventures in the dark to more family-friendly experiences. Of course, Universal’s two best rides would have to be Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, both roller coasters and both absolutely stunning examples of creativity and engineering.

Even if you’re a die-hard Disney theme park fan, you have to admit both of these attractions are absolutely fantastic and give Walt Disney Imagineering a run for its money. Sure, Walt Disney World has Pandora – The World of Avatar, with both Disney World and Disneyland also now featuring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. There’s no denying that Universal really stepped up to th plate in recent years. Universal Orlando is comprised of two great theme parks, those being Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Over the years, Universal has just gotten better and better, adding an impressive water park to its Orlando, Florida footprint.

This will be even more true when Epic Universe officially opens at the Universal Orlando Resort. This new park will act as Universal’s “third gate” in Florida, featuring tons of new things to do and experience. However, as we said, it’s important for theme parks to have a variety of activities so that guests of all ages can have fun.

It’s quite common for theme parks to feature a water raft ride. Disney World has one called Kali River Rapids in Animal Kingdom, as does Disneyland in Disneyland Park. Disney’s most famous example of a water ride had to be Splash Mountain, which recently closed at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Universal is no different, allowing families to “cool off” on Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges. This water raft attraction is sure to leave you soaked, so it’s best to bring a change of clothes. Unfortunately, Universal Studios Florida has been messing around with this ride’s operating schedule. The Universal Orlando Resort typically opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m., but this does not mean that all rides are available. From time to time, certain rides and attractions will close early or open late, meaning it’s crucial that guests stay up to date on their theme park knowledge.

As of now, the Popeye & Bluto’s bilge-Rat Barges closes one hour earlier. This was recently confirmed in a post on X (Twitter) showing a new Universal sign that warns guests about the early closure. As we mentioned earlier, everyone is anticipating the grand opening of Epic Universe.

This massive new addition is set to open in 2025 and will bring with it a plethora of exciting new adventures. The biggest parts of this new theme park will be SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a land that first opened at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood. Here, guests can step into The Mushroom Kingdom and embark on adventures alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Epic Universe will also feature an expansion of Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter land.

For more information regarding Epic Universe, click here.

Are you excited about Epic Universe? Do you prefer Universal Studios over Disney?