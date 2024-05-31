Young Fan Swears She Encountered Walt Disney at the Airport. Turns Out, She Wasn’t Crazy

An excitable young fan at Los Angeles International Airport imagined she had encountered the great visionary Walt Disney. She would later learn that she wasn’t losing her mind, after all.

Preserving a Lifelong Legacy

A woman named Becky Cline joined The Walt Disney Company in 1989, but by that time, Walt’s cherished company was already over 65 years old. Her role, however, has made her exceptionally knowledgeable about Walt and his enterprise, as she serves as the corporate director of The Walt Disney Archives.

As the director of the company’s archives, Cline is responsible for gathering, preserving, and providing access to materials related to the company’s history. She is also dedicated to maintaining the company’s legacy and traditions for future generations.

The Walt Disney Archives, housed in the Frank G. Wells Building at The Walt Disney Studios, was established in 1970 and holds an extensive collection of artifacts and records.

In September 1997, a significant number of files and artifacts were relocated from storage to a custom-built space on the studio lot. This marked the first time Disney’s historical items had a designated home, facilitating the preservation of the collection, aiding researchers, and displaying historical objects for visitors. This move was particularly exciting for Cline.

A Surprise: The Shock of a Lifetime

Despite her extensive knowledge of the company, Cline occasionally discovers new things, much to her delight. This happened in 2020, during the Walt Disney Archives’ 50th anniversary.

Cline recounts, “When researching in the Archives’ collections, it’s always exciting to uncover interesting pieces of Disney history. One day, while examining Walt Disney’s 1955 correspondence files for a different purpose, I found something remarkable.”

In July 1955, Imagineers were putting the finishing touches on Disneyland, as it was set to open in only days. A 14-year-old girl named Sharon Robinson was at Los Angeles International Airport with her cousin. It’s unclear if she was picking someone up, seeing someone off, or jetting off somewhere herself. She encountered a man who resembled Walt Disney and asked if he was Walt.

The man confirmed he was, but Sharon doubted him, thinking he was joking. So she shrugged it off. But later that night, as she was unable to shake the thought, Sharon wrote a letter to Walt Disney in Burbank to confirm. It read as follows:

I was at the International Airport in Westchester Friday night, July 1st.

I met a man there that looked exactly like you or was you. He said he was you, but I think he was just joking.

To ease my cousin’s and my mind, could you please tell me if you were there with your wife?

It’s signed simply “Sharon Robinson.”

The Response That Shook Her to Her Core

Not only did Walt respond, but his reply was humorous and showed his dedication to fans, as he wrote back just hours before Disneyland’s opening.

Walt’s response detailed their airport encounter and mentioned a new television show, The Mickey Mouse Club, debuting in October 1955. His letter, dated July 14, 1955, came just three days before Disneyland opened and read as follows:

Dear Sharon,

Yes, I met a young lady, oh, about fourteen I should say, out at International Airport while I was waiting for my daughter’s plane to arrive.

Mrs. Disney and I were sitting up in the Observation Room and had just had our pictures taken. I noticed a couple of young girls, and one of them said to me:

“You look like Walt Disney,” and I answered, “Yes, I do.” And the young girl continued, “Are you Walt Disney?” and I answered, “Yes.”

As I was leaving, I heard your friend call you “Sharon.” Then I said, “Why, Sharon is my daughter’s name too.”

Now, isn’t this sufficient proof to you and your cousin that I am Walt Disney?

Anyway, don’t forget to watch our Disneyland TV Show every Wednesday night, and, beginning next October, we’re going to have a new television show which will be known as “The Mickey Mouse Club program.” This will be a daily show, Monday through Friday.

It was fun meeting you, and best regards.

Sincerely, Walt Disney

What a day it must have been for Sharon and her cousin to finally realize that they had actually had an encounter with the one and only Walt Disney!