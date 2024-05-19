Some at Walt Disney World Reportedly Have a “Royal” View of Guests From This Secret Room at Magic Kingdom

Located within the enchanting Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, Columbia Harbour House stands out as a must-visit dining destination for theme parkgoers seeking a unique and delicious culinary experience. This charming eatery captures the essence of New England and offers a variety of delectable dishes that cater to different tastes and preferences.

As you step into Columbia Harbour House, you are greeted with a cozy nautical-themed ambiance that complements its location near the waterfront. The menu boasts many options, from classic New England clam chowder to flavorful shrimp skewers and the iconic lighthouse sandwich. For those with dietary restrictions, rest assured that options are available, including dishes catering to sesame and nut allergies, ensuring a safe and enjoyable meal for all guests.

One of Columbia Harbour House’s standout offerings is the trio platter, featuring battered fish, fried shrimp, and chicken strips, all served with scrumptious sides like green beans and red cabbage slaw. If you’re a seafood lover, don’t miss the chance to indulge in the grilled salmon or the popular lobster roll, both of which showcase the restaurant’s commitment to quality and taste.

Prepare to Set Sail at Columbia Harbour House

A visit to Columbia Harbour House is not just about the food but also the experience. As you dine, take in the intricate details of the restaurant décor, which pays homage to the maritime theme with subtle yet charming touches. Whether seated near a porthole window or admiring the sailing ship Columbia replica, every corner of the restaurant immerses you in a storybook setting straight out of a Disney magic tale.

As with any Walt Disney World dining option, the elaborate theming at Columbia Harbour House matches the menu very well. Among the sesame allergy friendly selections, french fries and chicken strips, you’ll find an array of seafaring fare perfect for that captain in your dining group.

A Secret Room

Did you know there is a secret room at Columbia Harbour House?

The secret room at Columbia Harbour House is a hidden gem known to only a few savvy visitors at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the main dining area, this elusive space offers a tranquil escape for those in the know.

Accessible only to those who seek it, the secret room exudes an air of exclusivity and mystery, adding an extra layer of excitement to the dining experience at Columbia Harbour House.

Once inside, guests are greeted with a cozy ambiance, with nautical-themed décor and subtle nods to New England’s maritime history. The intimate setting makes it the perfect spot for diners to enjoy their meal in a quieter, more secluded environment away from the crowds.

A recent Twitter post from @parkeology highlights this “secret room” at Magic Kingdom and points out that it’s a fantastic place to people-watch the guests of New Fantasy Land as they transition into Liberty Square.

A recent Twitter post from @parkeology highlights this "secret room" at Magic Kingdom and points out that it's a fantastic place to people-watch the guests of New Fantasy Land as they transition into Liberty Square.

“Is there a more exclusive place to dine at Walt Disney World than ABOVE the walkway from Fantasyland to Liberty Square? When you find this “secret” room in Columbia Harbor House, you will never go back. Here you are lord of the Magic Kingdom. The envy of all commoners.”

The room isn’t necessarily a legitimate “secret.” However, many Magic Kingdom guests don’t realize it lies within Disney Parks. Many guests pass right under it after a tour of the Haunted Mansion on their way to those famous Tangled bathrooms. Little do they realize that, hidden from sight, there are a few “in-the-know” Disney guests enjoying fried fish, lobster rolls, and french fries, watching them from above.

Whether savoring a classic New England shrimp boil, indulging in a piping hot bowl of clam chowder, or digging into a crispy basket of fried shrimp, the secret room at Columbia Harbour House offers a unique and memorable setting to enjoy your meal. So next time you find yourself at Magic Kingdom, watch for this hidden retreat and treat yourself to a dining experience like no other.

In conclusion, Columbia Harbour House at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World offers more than just a meal – it provides a whimsical journey through New England flavors in a captivating setting.

Whether grabbing a quick bite between rides or savoring a leisurely lunch, this restaurant will leave you with lasting memories of good food and great times at the happiest place on earth, and the secret room, if you can find it, is the perfect place to cool off and people watch!