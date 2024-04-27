Park Disruption: Disney Parade Experiencing Ongoing Issues, Partially Axed

One Disney park is experiencing ongoing issues with its parade.

For decades, parades have been a part of the daily Disney magic at parks across the globe. While each bears a slightly different theme, the string that connects each parade is a cavalcade of Disney characters both old and recent – typically led by the main man Mickey Mouse himself.

At Disneyland Paris, parkgoers can enjoy not one but two parades. The resort – which is renowned for its entertainment offerings – currently hosts both “Disney Stars on Parade” and “A Million Splashes of Color.”

The latter is currently scheduled to run until September 30, 2024, and promises to “lift your spirits with a splash of color and the magic of musical stories!” However, the parade has run into trouble this week, with repeat issues that led to the park axing an entire float.

🔧 “A Million Splashes of Colour” has been performed without show stops and only two floats for the last 3 days, due to a technical issue with the third float.

According to DLP Report, “A Million Splashes of Color” has spent the past three days running with just two floats instead of three and has not performed a single show stop. This is apparently due to technical issues with the third float.

Characters featuring in “A Million Splashes of Color” have alternatively appeared at Pop Up Surprises, an event exclusively held for Disneyland Passholders that allows guests to meet rare characters.

Ordinarily, “A Million Splashes of Color” performs scheduled stops around the hub by Sleeping Beauty Castle in which characters – including Mirabel, Moana, Asha, Rapunzel, Aladdin, Snow White, Stitch, and more – descend from their floats to dance and interact with guests.

The parade faced similar issues during its debut week in February when technical errors forced the parade to stop in the middle of a performance and characters to evacuate backstage by foot near Victoria’s.

A separate incident occurred during “A Million Splashes of Color” not long after, in which Pinocchio was rushed away by cast members after his head appeared to come loose mid-performance.

The park’s second parade – which, unlike “A Million Splashes of Color,” is a permanent fixture – has gone ahead as usual. “Disney Stars on Parade” debuted in 2017 and invites Disneyland Paris guests to “admire Disney Characters on their colorful floats against a backdrop of enchanting music and immerse yourself in Disney stories like never before.” Films inspiring other floats include Sleeping Beauty (1959), Frozen (2013), and Toy Story (1995).

