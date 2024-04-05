Technical Glitch Sees Disney Characters Disappear From Main Street

A computer error saw Disney characters quite literally disappear from one park’s version of Main Street, U.S.A. yesterday.

At the majority of Disney theme parks (with the exception of Shanghai Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland), Main Street, U.S.A. is inspired by the aesthetic of American small towns in the early 20th Century – with a Disney twist, of course.

Not only is it common to spot popular characters such as Mickey Mouse, Chip and Dale, and Winnie the Pooh in the area (depending on which park you visit), but Main Street also features decorations and tiny details inspired by the company’s 100-years-worth of film history.

Earlier this year, Disneyland Paris introduced brand-new decorations to Main Street, U.S.A., giving Disney characters a greater presence on the street than ever. Streetlights down Main Street have received round screens, each cycling through over 50 Disney Animation and Pixar characters – including the likes of Ariel, Pocahontas, Donald Duck, Elsa, and Woody – as a part of the resort’s Disney Symphony of Colors celebration.

🎨 Characters are now displayed on the “Symphony of Colours” medallion on Main Street Station: pic.twitter.com/FFHcU9dFx9 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 10, 2024

These are scheduled to change every minute. However, yesterday (April 4), a computer glitch saw every character wiped from the screens. Images shared by DLP Report on X (formerly known as Twitter) show the screen instead bearing what seems to be the schedule for when they’re meant to change characters.

🔧 Well, we all knew this was bound to happen 😅 pic.twitter.com/2y1w9vGOtx — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 4, 2024

Fortunately, it seems like Main Street wasn’t characterless for long. In response to DLP Report’s post, a Disneyland Paris employee confirmed that the issue had been rectified, and the characters were once again back in action.

Disneyland Paris is approaching the end of its Symphony of Colors celebration, during which guests are encouraged to “paint winter with the joys of magic and music.” First launched in February, the spring celebration – which will wrap up on May 12 – has included the launch of the Disney Electrical Sky Parade (a massively popular drone nighttime show inspired by the Main Street Electrical Parade) and the daytime parade show A Million Splashes of Colour, both of which will run until September 30, 2024. This is when both will presumably be replaced by Halloween decorations and entertainment.

Do you like a decorated Main Street, U.S.A. or do you prefer when Disney leaves it in its classic, most simple state? Let us know in the comments!