Donald Duck Officially New Icon of Disney Park, Mickey Mouse Now Axed

One Disney theme park has installed Donald Duck as its icon – at least for the time being.

Since 1955, everyone’s favorite cartoon mouse has presided over every Disney theme park across the globe. From Disneyland Resort to Tokyo Disney Resort, Walt Disney’s most famous creation is available for meet-and-greets worldwide and typically sits as the icon outside each Disneyland-style park in the form of a floral planter.

However, this iconic Mickey Mouse planter was removed from one resort over the weekend as it gears up to make Donald Duck its new icon.

Disney Palpalooza “Donald’s Quacky Duck City” decorations!

Mickey flower bed is now Donald version!

Yep, Tokyo Disney Resort has officially replaced Mickey Mouse at the entrance of Tokyo Disneyland Park. In his place, guests can find a floral recreation of Donald – and that’s not the only big change coming to the park this month.

From April 9 to June 30, Donald Duck will take over Tokyo Disney Resort as a part of “Donald’s Quacky Duck City” festival. As well as taking over Mickey’s spot at the park entrance, Donald will temporarily (and honorarily) rename the park “Duck City,” a place where ducks reign supreme.

While Tokyo Disneyland is known as “Donald’s Quacky Duck City,” it will feature a Donald Duck monument at the end of World Bazaar (Tokyo Disneyland’s equivalent of Main Street, U.S.A.). The “Quacky Celebration: Donald the Legend!” parade will proceed through the park each day, with six floats dedicated to the big duck himself. This will feature Mickey (who’s playing second fiddle for once), Minnie, Daisy, Pete (in his Tokyo Disneyland debut), and more decked out in Donald’s iconic color scheme.

Disney Ambassador Hotel will also feature Donald’s Quacky Duck City-themed rooms for the duration of the event, and Donald-themed snacks and merchandise will be available throughout the park.

This isn’t the first time a Disney theme park has switched out Mickey at its entrance. Until last month, Tokyo Disneyland featured Minnie Mouse as a part of Minnie’s Funderland – the first in a series of character-focused celebrations taking over the park for its Tokyo Disneyland’s Pal-Palooza event series.

The likes of Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park have also replaced Mickey with Minnie in the past to celebrate International Women’s Day, while Hong Kong Disneyland currently boasts a floral version of Duffy the Disney Bear for its Duffy and Friends Play Days celebration, which ends on June 10.

