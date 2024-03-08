Minnie Ditches Mickey Mouse, Goes Solo As Disney Park Icon Today

Disney is going big for International Women’s Day by replacing Mickey with Minnie as one park’s icon.

At Disneyland Paris, Mickey Mouse has been axed as the floral planter at the entrance to Disneyland Park. Instead, guests are currently welcomed outside Disneyland Hotel (which serves as the park’s entrance) by a floral recreation of the one and only Minnie Mouse.

Images shared by DLP Report show Minnie in full bloom at the resort as a part of its International Women’s Day celebrations.

Photo: the fantastic Disneyland Paris landscaping team worked through the night to create the Minnie Planter unveiled today for #InternationalWomensDay.

Minnie also ditched Mickey while doing her usual morning greeting of guests atop of Main Street Station. She was instead joined by Tiana from The Princess and the Frog (2008), with the pair waving as parkgoers emerged from the tunnel onto Main Street.

Elsewhere in the park, Disneyland Paris has also made several other female characters available for meet-and-greets. Moana, Asha, Mirabel, Ariel, and the Fairy Godmother have all been spotted throughout the park today (although most are dressed in the winter versions of their typical costumes due to current cold climates in France).

Disney is also marking International Women’s Day at its other parks. At Hong Kong Disneyland, for example, Minnie and Daisy Duck are leading a female-focused version of the daily parade from today until March 10, while female Marvel superheroes – including Black Widow and Captain Marvel – are out and about in the park’s Stark Expo area. Disneyland and Disney World are also currently retailing special merchandise for the occasion.

Over at Tokyo Disney Resort, Minnie is nearing the end of a two-month run as the icon of Tokyo Disneyland. Not only is the park’s flower bed inspired by Minnie, but she also currently boasts her own daily parade as a part of the ongoing event Minnie’s Funderland. This ends on March 19 when Donald Duck will take over as the park’s icon.

In the past, Disneyland Resort has also swapped out Mickey Mouse for Minnie Mouse at the entrance to the original Anaheim theme park.

Are you celebrating International Women’s Day? Let us know in the comments!