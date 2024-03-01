Disney Park Changing Parade, Will Celebrate Women This Month

One Disneyland park is temporarily updating its parade and show to mark International Women’s Day (March 8).

According to The_HKDG, Mickey & Friends Street Celebration will undergo a makeover for its performances on March 8, March 9, and March 10 in order to mark the day, which aims to celebrate the cultural and social achievements of women across the globe.

🎉👩‍👩‍👧‍👧 Celebrating International Women's Day from March 8 – 10! 💃🏼 🏰 Catch 15 female Disney Friends and an all-female dance crew during "Mickey and Friends Street Celebration" 🎉🐭5 of your favourite heroines would also gather for a special heroic encounter! 💪✨🌟 pic.twitter.com/J7Z5uzZDz2 — Hong Kong Disney Geek (@the_hkdg) March 1, 2024

The Hong Kong Disneyland parade – which was launched as a part of the park’s Disney100 celebrations in 2023 – will feature 15 female Disney characters and an all-female dance crew.

Ordinarily, the Hong Kong Disneyland parade features Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip, Dale, Duffy the Disney Bear, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, ‘Olu Mel, and other beloved Disney and Pixar characters.

While it’s currently unknown which characters will appear in the female-focused parade, promotional images have featured Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, who will seemingly lead the lineup. If it’s the same version that ran at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023, guests can expect to spot the likes of Rapunzel, Merida, Moana, Mulan, Bo Peep, Jessie, and Clarabelle Cow.

The updated parade is scheduled for two daily performances during its updated run: one at 1 p.m. and one at 4.45 p.m.

As well as temporarily updating Mickey & Friends Street Celebration, five of most popular Marvel heroines – Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Gamora, Black Widow, and The Wasp – will appear for “a special heroic encounter” in the Stark Expo area of Tomorrowland.

Beyond Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Resort has temporarily replaced the iconic Mickey Mouse floral planter at the park entrance with Minnie Mouse to celebrate International Women’s Day. Walt Disney World Resort has also released limited-edition snacks to mark the occasion in the past, as well as hosting female-focused shows such as the Sisters Soiree Dance Party at Magic Kingdom, and an empowering version of the Voices of Liberty inside EPCOT’s The American Adventure.

