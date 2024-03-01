Disney Park Introduces Another Unpopular Paywall, Starting This Month

Yet another paywall has been introduced to a Disney park – and this time it’s for the fireworks and parade.

According to DLP Report, guests will soon be able to paying for reserved premier viewing spots of both Disney Dreams! (which is Disneyland Park’s daily nighttime fireworks spectacular) and Disney Stars on Parade (the park’s daytime parade).

Related: Drones Likely Replacing Fireworks at Disney Parks, “There’s More to Come”

Starting March 28, preferred viewing spots for the parade and fireworks can be booked for €19 ($20.56) per person. This is a flat rate with no discounts available to Disneyland Paris Passholders. Prior to the switch from Annual Pass to Disneyland Pass, premium viewing spots were included as a perk for Annual Passholders.

Both shows take place at the primary park at Disneyland Paris, Disneyland Park. The resort already offers a paid upgrade for “guaranteed access” to its popular stage shows, including TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure and Mickey and the Magician at Walt Disney Studios Park, and The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Land at Disneyland Park.

Other Disney resorts currently offer similar systems. At Tokyo Disney Resort, guests can purchase Disney Premier Access to ensure spots for the nighttime parade Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights, and the daytime parade Disney Harmony in Colour.

However, these kinds of system haven’t exactly proven popular with guests. The general consensus is that this is just a way for Disney to maximize profit while adding another exclusive paywall to an already expensive experience. Upon the announcement of it being added to Disneyland Paris, guests seemed equally opposed to the idea.

“As if visiting @DisneyParis_EN wasn’t expensive enough!!” wrote @Mathmosman on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Meanwhile, @KristofDesmet7 wrote: “Paying absurd prices to enter just to pay absurd prices extra for ‘premium’ experiences.”

Some also argued that while adding an extra tier of access would be worth it if it was hard to secure spots for both the fireworks and the parade, this simply isn’t the case.

Related: Disney Makes Major Changes To Nighttime Spectacular

“Both of these are so easy to get spots for,” wrote @Bramdalf, “but good for rich people to have something to spend money on I guess.”

Would you pay to ensure a good spot for a Disney parade or fireworks? Let us know in the comments!