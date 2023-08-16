Disney Parks Put Characters Behind a Paywall

When it comes to visiting Disneyland, the Walt Disney World Resort, or any other of the Disney Parks, there are a few things most Guests absolutely have to do to complete their experience. Mixing and mingling with Mickey and Minnie is an absolute must, but it might not be available to all Guests for very long.

Many Disney fans have recently voiced their disappointment with the blatant divide in the quality of Character Meet and Greets between Disneyland and Disney World. As much as the Guests on the East Coast are calling for more variety than the standard cast of animated amigos, a bigger problem might be Disney forcing visitors to pay more for their favorite characters.

Disney Parks are Charging for Characters

Inside the Magic recently covered Disney Park Guests becoming more and more disappointed about the current character situation, but a growing concern is how many characters are being pushed almost strictly into special events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or the Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World.

Multiple Guests on Disney World’s Reddit pointed out how they were only able to meet their favorite characters at the extra-ticket events, and that could pose a very dangerous standard for Guests who don’t get to visit the Parks but maybe once or twice a year.

Disney World has already been showing the bare necessities when it comes to their regular characters, and even fan-favorites like Stitch are getting rarer and rarer. How long will it be before they end up behind a paywall strictly for a seasonal event?

We’re not saying that this is something Disney has officially set out to do, but it’s becoming increasingly noticeable from recent trip reports from Guests. And we all know what happens when Guests are repeatedly upset.

Meeting the Characters is a Disney Park experience that has delighted and enchanted generations of Guests, and to see Disney World dishing out the bare minimum is distinctly unlike them. Hopefully, reactions from these upset visitors will urge them to reconsider the practice.

Have you noticed a decline in Disney characters? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!