Mickey and Minnie Debut New Looks Ready to Launch Later This Year

New looks have been unveiled for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse – and they’re looking more luxurious than ever.

While Mickey and Minnie have their trademark red, black, and white fits, the pair often showcase new fits at different locations around Disney’s theme parks. In Hollywood Studios, for example, you can meet Mickey in his iconic Sorcerer’s Apprentice look, while Minnie Mouse is available to meet in a Parisian get-up at Disneyland Paris.

Now, another new look has been unveiled in preparation for the opening of Fantasy Springs.

Tokyo Disney Resort has dropped images of what you can expect when you see Mickey and Minnie in the run-up to the land’s debut. Mickey will wear a royal blue and gold suit, while Minnie wears a coordinating blue and pink dress, complete with gold heels and a gold bow.

The new costumes will be worn by the pair during the “Dreaming of Fantasy Springs” harbor greeting, a limited-time show on Mediterranean Harbor designed to build anticipation for the land’s opening. Mickey and Minnie will be joined by Elsa, Anna, Peter Pan, Wendy, Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Donald Duck, Goofy and more.

This will run from April 9 through June 30, alongside limited-edition Fantasy Springs-inspired decorations, merchandise, and food offerings.

Fantasy Springs is set to open on June 6, 2024, at Tokyo DisneySea. The land will contain three smaller areas themed to Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Peter Pan (1953). Across these lands, guests will be able to enjoy four new attractions – Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies – as well as an array of new stores and restaurants.

The land will also include a new hotel, the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, which will give its residents direct access to the area.

Do you plan on checking out Fantasy Springs this year? Let us know in the comments!