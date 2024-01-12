Popular Company Makes Mickey Mouse Its New Icon

For nearly a century, Mickey Mouse has served as the iconic symbol of The Walt Disney Company.

Created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, the cheerful and animated mouse made his debut in the animated short film Steamboat Willie. Mickey quickly became a beloved figure in the world of entertainment, captivating audiences of all ages with his timeless charm and enduring appeal.

As you probably know, beginning January 1, 2024, Mickey Mouse’s earliest version entered the public domain. As the new year kicked off, we were treated to announcements of two different horror films being developed, as well as a horror video game starring Steamboat Willie. Mickey Mouse was turned into an NFT, as well, which has become one of the most successful new additions to the NFT market.

Now, a company has turned to Mickey Mouse to become its new icon.

Justin Wier (@byjustinwier) shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) hilariously showing that Spak Brothers Pizza in Pittsburgh, PA now had printed receipts with none other than Steamboat Willie at the top.

Spak Bros. is a beloved and iconic pizza destination in Pittsburgh, and it even has its own merch line.

With Steamboat Willie now in the public domain, we should expect him to show up in all kinds of forms and capacities, as other companies and creators are free to use his likeness. Of course, they only have access to the earliest version of Mickey Mouse, as seen on the receipt above.

As the character entered the public domain, The Walt Disney Company issued a statement sharing that it would continue to protect its rights with the more modern versions of the beloved mouse.

“More modern versions of Mickey will remain unaffected by the expiration of the Steamboat Willie copyright, and Mickey will continue to play a leading role as a global ambassador for the Walt Disney Company in our storytelling, theme park attractions, and merchandise,” a Disney spokesperson told Deadline. “We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright, and we will work to safeguard against consumer confusion caused by unauthorized uses of Mickey and our other iconic characters.”

Mickey Mouse’s distinctive round ears, red shorts, and oversized yellow shoes have made him instantly recognizable across the globe. He has been at the forefront of Disney’s magic, starring in countless animated films and TV shows. Mickey’s cheerful personality and unwavering optimism have made him a beloved character, transcending generations and leaving an indelible mark on the world of animation.

His influence extends beyond the screen, as he has graced merchandise, theme parks, and various forms of media, making Mickey Mouse not just a character but a cultural icon whose legacy continues to thrive.

