Mickey Mouse Officially Starring in First Horror Role

*UPDATE: On January 2, Nightmare Forge Games denied allegations that “Infestation 88” was named after or inspired by Neo-Nazi ideology. They have since renamed the horror game “Infestation: Origins.” For more information, read here.

On the same day Steamboat Willie (1928) and other Walt Disney Animation Studios classics entered the public domain, Nightmare Forge Games dropped a trailer for an upcoming horror game starring the earliest version of Mickey Mouse.

After 95 years and multiple successful copyright extensions, The Walt Disney Company finally lost exclusive rights to early versions of its brand icon. And just like creatives wasted no time horror-ifying A.A. Miline’s loveable stuffed teddy in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023), video game developers grabbed onto Mickey Mouse as soon as they legally could.

On January 1, Nightmare Forge Games released the first trailer (via IGN) for “Infestation 88,” a co-op survival horror game starring none other than Mickey Mouse himself.

Mickey Mouse is recognizable, wearing black and white garb that matches his Steamboat Willie aesthetic. He chases players down hallways as they try to end a mysterious rodent infestation.

“In the year 1988, what was thought to be an outbreak of vermin morphed into something far more sinister,” the developer wrote. “Infestation 88 is an episodic, 1-4 player co-op survival horror game in which you and your friends are exterminators called in to treat these mysterious infestations.”

In a December statement to AP News, The Walt Disney Company promised to distinguish between unauthorized and official projects and pursue any creators using versions of Mickey Mouse not yet in the public domain. Nightmare Forge Games carefully emphasized its legal use of the Disney character.

“This game is inspired by works that are now in the public domain,” a disclaimer reads. “This independent creation has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise endorsed by any original authors of said works. All content in this game is used under appropriate public domain guidelines, and is not affiliated with, related to, or endorsed by any existing intellectual property or trademark holders.”

Nightmare Forge Games anticipates an early access release of Infestation 88 later this year. Those interested in the PC game can add it to their Steam wishlists here.

This is only the beginning of the legal usage of Disney classic characters. In the coming years, The Walt Disney Company will lose copyrights to early versions of Pluto, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

