Mickey Mouse Horror Game Changes Title, Refutes Neo-Nazi Allegations

An upcoming horror game based on the newly-public domain Mickey Mouse has abruptly changed its title after allegations of neo-Nazi dog-whistling have surfaced.

As we previously reported, the entrance of Steamboat Willie, the original version of Mickey Mouse dating from 1928, into the public domain has sparked a huge explosion of new projects based on the character. Many of those projects have taken advantage of the character’s new copyright status to put Mickey Mouse into dark, violent, and/or sexual contexts, including several video games.

The first of those to be announced was Infestation 88, described by developers Nightmare Forge Games as a “co-op horror in which you’re an exterminator treating sinister infestations caused by twisted versions of classic characters and urban legends.”

It took approximately 48 hours for various forums online to accuse Nightmare Forge Games of including neo-Nazi references in the game, most prominently the title; “88” is widely regarded as a white supremacist hate symbol, while “infestation” is alleged to be a reference to anti-Semitic rhetoric. The game developers (who have remained anonymous) have changed the title to Infestation Origins, along with a public apology on Twitter.

the unoriginal ass nazi dogwhistle game featuring the mouse Infestation: 88 seem to have renamed itself to infestation: origins in an attempt to slightly disguise the fact its a nazi game despite blatantly being, an unoriginal ass nazi game. pic.twitter.com/NZrwBCWIlz — DevukDelta.bsky.social (@DevukDelta) January 2, 2024

In a statement to Inside the Magic, Nightmare Forge Games said:

“[W]e changed our name to Infestation: Origins. The game takes place in the 1980s, and we had originally chosen the name “Infestation 88″ simply due to its symmetrical design in the game’s artwork/logo and representing the year 1988. Unfortunately, at the time of its announcement, we were unaware of any additional meanings the number ’88’ has. Through feedback from the community, we learned it did, and therefore made this name change ASAP. We have since apologized, as we strongly stand against Nazism and hate in any form.”

The game has also been described (per Motherboard) as “shovelware,” which is to say, it was constructed via purchased assets and is remarkably similar to existing games, rather than being independently developed. Nightmare Forge Games responded to this, saying, “As an indie studio, we do rely on some purchased assets from the Unreal and Unity stores…However, there is a lot of work going into this project that we’re hopeful will be evident upon release.”

It also appears that the Mickey Mouse horror game uses AI-generated text-to-speech rather than employing voice actors, which has raised further speculation as to the quality of the game. Along with the allegations of neo-Nazi referencing, which the studio continues to strongly disavow, this is a whole lot of negative press for Infestation Origins before it is even available for purchase on Steam.

The glut of Mickey Mouse public domain projects will doubtlessly continue as creators find ways to transpose the character into new and increasingly bizarre settings. Hopefully, this particular issue will not become commonplace.

