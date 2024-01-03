Artists Are Turning Mickey Mouse R-Rated, and Disney Can’t Stop Them

Credit: @boxabot, @Klobstar, and @limitlessjest all via X (formerly known as Twitter)

Steamboat Willie (1928) has only been in the public domain for one day, and the public has ensured that Mickey Mouse can never be exclusively family-friendly again. As creators reveal trailers for horror games and slasher movies starring the iconic Disney character, artists shared their off-color versions of the black & white rodent online.

After successfully lobbying for multiple copyright extensions, The Walt Disney Company is out of time with the jokingly-titled “Mickey Mouse Protection Act.” In the coming years, they’ll lose more versions of the iconic rodent and his friends Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and more.

Still, the megacorporation promised to pursue anyone illegally using more modern versions of Mickey Mouse or making it appear that Disney authorizes their Steamboat Willie art. “Ever since Mickey Mouse’s first appearance in the 1928 short film Steamboat Willie, people have associated the character with Disney’s stories, experiences, and authentic products,” a spokesperson told The Associated Press. “That will not change when the copyright in the Steamboat Willie film expires.

“More modern versions of Mickey will remain unaffected by the expiration of the Steamboat Willie copyright…,” they continued. “We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright.”

As much as they’d like to, The Walt Disney Company can’t stop the speedy desecration of Mickey Mouse’s innocence. While there have always been parodies, the media conglomerate previously had grounds to threaten a lawsuit against anyone they felt went too far with the Steamboat Willie character. Now, the floodgates are open.

*(Editor’s Note: The following passages contain some explicit art, inappropriate language, and jokes that some may find offensive. Reader discretion is advised.)

Mickey Mouse is learning a lot–and quickly. Some artists, like @KLobstar, already plan to turn their Steamboat Willie creations into merchandise:

doing my part to use Steamboat Willie as much as possible in 2024

Others aren’t selling merchandise yet but immediately jumped on the opportunity to depict Mickey in sexual situations. @limitlessjest created an NSFW play on the original 1928 short’s name:

Character I just created performing his signature move. Calling him Steamboat Willie

@boxabot had a similar idea:

@boxabot had a similar idea:

But this isn’t the only adult topic Mickey Mouse has legally addressed. This drawing by @liberaljanee depicts the mouse using his iconic steamboat to take his “friends” to states that offer legal abortions:

Steamboat Willie’s next mission:

And this one from @MikeBeauvais, well… it speaks for itself:

And this one from @MikeBeauvais, well… it speaks for itself:

Undoubtedly, Walt Disney Animation Studios isn’t thrilled about NSFW depictions of Mickey Mouse. But as far as Inside the Magic can tell, all five creations are legal under current copyright law.

What do you think about how artists depict Mickey Mouse now that Steamboat Willie is in the public domain? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.