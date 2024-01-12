Steamboat Willie Goes Viral With His Own Airline

Mickey Mouse’s earliest character version, Steamboat Willie, has entered the public domain and recently went viral with his own airline.

There have been quite a few projects come forward introducing Mickey Mouse— well, Steamboat Willie– as the main star since the character entered the public domain at the beginning of 2024. The character will be starring in two horror movies, one titled Mickey’s Mouse Trap, which is reportedly set to be released later this year.

In addition, the character is the star of a killer video game, and he has already been turned into an NFT. All this, and we’re still less than two weeks into the new year.

Jumping in on the fun of the character officially entering the public domain, the Orlando International Airport (MCO) recently posted a humorous tweet showing Steamboat Willie at the pilot controls of an airplane. His name? Airliner Willie. That’s plane crazy.

In an alternate universe: Airliner Willie! pic.twitter.com/TF2KGv3GNM — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) January 9, 2024

The post on X (formerly Twitter) has received more than 28,000 views.

Steamboat Willie was the first synchronized sound cartoon produced by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, featuring the lovable character Mickey Mouse. This short film introduced audiences to the world of animation combined with sound, revolutionizing the entertainment industry. The catchy music and the endearing antics of Mickey Mouse made this cartoon an instant classic.

The copyright status of Steamboat Willie has been a subject of much debate and controversy over the years. Originally, copyright law granted protection for a period of 56 years, with the possibility of renewal for an additional 67 years. However, due to changes in copyright law and extensions to the duration of copyright protection, Mickey Mouse and Steamboat Willie have been kept under Disney’s exclusive copyright for several decades.

The Copyright Term Extension Act of 1998, often referred to as the “Mickey Mouse Protection Act,” extended copyright protection for works created after January 1, 1978, by an additional 20 years. This extension was primarily driven by Disney’s desire to maintain control over its iconic character. As a result, the public domain release of Steamboat Willie was delayed.

However, in recent years, the copyright debate surrounding Steamboat Willie and other early Disney works has come to the forefront. Advocates for a more balanced copyright system argue that allowing these works to enter the public domain fosters creativity and allows for broader cultural access and reuse of these iconic creations.

As we move forward, Disney has shared that it will continue to protect its rights in the more modern character versions of Mickey Mouse, which all are still legally owned and trademarked by Disney.

What do you think is in store for the Steamboat Willie character? Let Inside the Magic know your predictions in the comments!