Mass Email Sent to All Disney Guests, 100% of Reservations Canceled

If you booked the Pop Up Surprise event at Disneyland Paris for May 1, we have some bad news to share.

At Disney, we often see the resort look to give their Annual Passholders some form of a “thank you”. Right now, we just found out at Walt Disney World Resort that there will be a new Annual Passholder magnet being offered with Stitch on it. That will go along with the newly announced 2024 V.I.Passholder Days, a special event taking place from May 1st to June 26th, 2024.

While more information is forthcoming, here’s what we currently know:

From May 5th to 24th, Annual Passholders get 20% off select styles at DisneyStore.com. Stay tuned for more in-park discounts. Last year, Passholders saved even more, with 30% off select merchandise locations and 20% off at participating Outdoor Kitchens with cashless payment.

In May, snap pics with a Mickey Mouse Bar prop, and from June 1st to 26th, use the Mickey Donut prop. These coincide with the launch of a new Disney Eats clothing collection, which is open to everyone.

Passholders, get ready for an exclusive PhotoPass Magic Shot! Head to World Celebration Gardens in EPCOT during park hours for a unique photo with Stitch. Don’t forget your valid pass, MagicBand, and ID.

The Passholder Lounge moves to Morocco this year! Details on offerings are coming, promising a relaxing space for Passholder perks.

With a focus on EPCOT and exciting perks like discounts, photo ops, and the exclusive Magic Shot, V.I.Passholder Days promises an unforgettable celebration.

At Disneyland Paris, the Pop Up Surprise event allows Annual Pass guests to reserve a day to meet “rare” characters in a private and exclusive meet and greet area. According to Every Character, “The event takes place in the old Annual Pass office opposite the Royal Castle Stage with pre-booking required via the Disneyland Pass website exclusively for Disneyland Pass and legacy Annual Pass holders.”

When the event ran in January, guests were able to meet either Queen Anna or Queen Elsa in their outfits from Frozen 2, and during the second set, they met one of The Aristocats: Marie, Berlioz, or Toulouse. Of course, that character list can change.

As Annual Passholders had to reserve their dates for the Pop Up Surprise. Right now, the event is returning from April 26th – May 19th, 2024 however, we have already seen Disney cut out an entire date after guests signed up.

According to Disneyland Paris reporter DLP Report, “Guests who booked a Disneyland Pass “Pop Up Surprise” meet and greet on May 1 have been advised that the entire day of the offering has been canceled. Additional slots have been added as a replacement on May 20 and 21.” In the photo, we can see the official notice from Disney.

Guests who booked a Disneyland Pass “Pop Up Surprise” meet and greet on May 1 have been advised that the entire day of the offering has been canceled. Additional slots have been added as a replacement on May 20 and 21. pic.twitter.com/36yBLalorn — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 23, 2024

Below is a translated version of the notice:

Dear Disneyland Pass Member, We would like to inform you that for reasons beyond our control, Pop-Up Surprises will not be able to take place on Wednesday May 1, 2024. The reservation for your visit to Pop-Up Surprises this Wednesday May 1 has therefore been automatically canceled.

To allow you to participate in this event, two additional opening days have been added and reserved for you on Monday May 20 and Tuesday May 21, 2024. We invite you to register now for one of these new slots. https://pass-annuel.disneylandparis.com We thank you for your understanding and look forward to welcoming you to the Pop-Ups Surprises. The Disneyland Pass team

Disney did not specify why the event was canceled, but did say it was for “reasons beyond our control.” In exchange for the last-minute cancellation, Disney did, however, make extra reservations for all impacted guests on May 20th and 21.

Disneyland Paris has recently restructured their Annual Pass program and no longer offers the Discovery, Magic Flex, Magic Plus, or Infinity tiers.

They have introduced a new program called Disneyland Pass with three tiers: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Bronze Pass (€289): This is the most basic pass. It offers admission to Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park on specific dates throughout the year with blackout dates. It does not include any additional perks like parking, discounts, or access to Extra Magic Time.

Silver Pass (€499): This pass grants access to both parks on more days than the Bronze pass, with blackout dates still applicable. It also includes free parking for the duration of your visit and a 10% discount on merchandise and restaurants within the parks.

Gold Pass (€699): This top-tier pass offers unlimited access to both parks throughout the year with no blackout dates. Additionally, Gold Passholders receive a 15% discount on merchandise and restaurants, free PhotoPass+ for capturing memories throughout the parks, and access to Extra Magic Time, which allows entry to select attractions before or after regular park hours.

Disneyland Paris has been experiencing some issues lately, especially when it comes to capacity in the parks. During Easter weekend and leading up to that weekend, the theme park sent out a notice to all guests asking those with a park hopper to start in Disneyland Park and avoid Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be renamed Disney Adventure Park)—even though they had a paid ticket and reservation.

If crowding is an issue at the park now, with the ongoing World of Frozen construction and Tangled (2010) ride construction, it will certainly only get worse in the next few days with Studio 1, the main entrance to the park, shutting down.

Disney has actually informed future guests traveling within the next year to plan to eat outside the park, as Studio 1 closing means a lot of quick service options are closing, and there are not many other quick service locations in the park for guests looking to eat on a budget.

Would you like to see a Pop Up Surprise event at another Disney park for their respective annual Passengers?