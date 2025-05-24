Transgender Influencer Demands Refunds After Being Misgendered by Cast Member

Controversial transgender influencer Lilly Tino has found herself at the center of attention once again after posting a now-viral video showing her sending back a bread tower at a Disney park. The incident occurred after a Disney cast member allegedly misgendered Tino, prompting the influencer to ask for a refund on the bread. The moment was captured live-streamed, quickly sparking reactions online.

Controversial Influencer Arrives at Disney

In the video, Tino can be seen interacting with a Disney cast member, where the situation escalates when she is misgendered. Clearly frustrated, Tino requests a refund for the bread tower and proceeds to return the item, explaining her decision on the live stream.

The live-streamed incident has since gained traction across social media platforms, with many divided in their responses. Some support Tino’s stance, arguing that she was right to stand up for herself when misgendered, while others criticize her for taking the matter too far.

The viral moment has reignited discussions about respect, customer service, and how public figures handle such interactions, particularly when it comes to gender identity.

The Controversy Continues

This latest incident follows a controversial viral video Tino posted last year at Disneyland. In that video, she used cake pops and corn dogs to reference male anatomy in relation to her genital surgery, sparking backlash for the way she discussed the topic in a public setting.

Critics found her use of food to make such references in the theme park environment to be inappropriate, while others defended her right to speak openly about her experience.

The incident at Disney has once again placed Tino in the spotlight, but this time the conversation has shifted toward the intersection of customer service, personal boundaries, and respect for transgender individuals.

As social media reactions continue to unfold, Tino’s supporters argue that individuals should be held accountable for misgendering others, particularly in spaces where inclusivity is heavily emphasized.

On the other hand, critics argue that the influencer’s public reaction, including the live-streamed return of the bread tower, was excessive and reflects a broader trend of seeking refunds or attention for personal grievances.