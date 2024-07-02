Official Disneyland Filming Ban Takes Effect, Influencer Targeted

In May, Disneyland Park revised its filming guidelines and banned recording on Roger Rabbit’s Toontown Spin and Chip’ N’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster. As Disney Parks fans increasingly call out privacy violations and influencer disruptions rise, one live streamer says he was attacked by another guest for live casting at Disney California Adventure Park.

Live streaming is controversial among Disney Parks fans, especially on rides. After Tokyo Disney Resort effectively banned vlogging and streaming, United States Disney Parks fans asked Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to do the same. Many believe May’s Mickey’s Toontown filming ban didn’t go far enough.

Last weekend, contentious Disneyland Resort live streamer Sherief Zakher (@thejungleskipper on TikTok) claimed that another Disney Park guest verbally assaulted him because he was live streaming at Disney California Adventure Park. Redditor u/soscots shared this screen recording of Zakher recounting the incident:

Someone told JS how they felt about his streams

According to Zakher, a man approached him and asked if he was “some famous streamer.” Although he has almost 200,000 followers on TikTok, he said no.

“Aw, well, you suck,” the Disney Park guest allegedly replied.

“He laughed about it,” Zakher explained. “Whatever, whatever.”

Disney Parks fans had mixed feelings about the interaction. Many had no sympathy for Zakher.

“This guy yells on rides,” said u/HamstervielBunnicula. “Especially on the Jungle Cruise.”

“Love that he’s telling the stream something that already happened to get validation,” said u/Green_Detective_6422. “Nice!”

“Hahaha well the person wasn’t lying,” u/Amazing-Statement-6 replied.

Zakher has previously come under fire for violating the Disney dress code and screaming profanities at other guests to force them to leave areas so that he could film videos.

If you have an issue with another Disney Park guest, report it to the nearest cast member. It’s best not to confront another guest and escalate a tense situation.

Was the live streamer or the other Disney Park guest in the wrong? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.