Disney Live Streamer Caught Behaving Dangerously at Park

A controversial Disney influencer is under fire again after he was caught on video engaging in restricted behavior and disobeying Disneyland Resort cast members.

Disney influencers, live streamers, TikTokers, vloggers, and other content creators are controversial in the Disney Parks community. Guests are frustrated with camera flashes on dark rides, social media stunts that endanger other guests, and other disrespectful behavior. In 2022, Tokyo Disney Resort banned auxiliary filming equipment and restricted vlogging, leading many fans to ask Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to do the same.

Sherief (@thejungleskipper on TikTok) live streams from Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park every evening. Though he’s amassed nearly 200 thousand followers, he’s been called out online for multiple offenses.

In December 2022, Sherief was accused of shouting profanities at other guests to force them away from the Main Street Fire Engine he wanted to himself. “Apparently he does it every stream and does an inspirational talk on the truck,” the witness recalled. “He waited about 5 minutes and yelled obnoxiously loud about diarrhea so that he could have the truck to himself.”

Months later, in February 2023, an anonymous guest contacted Inside the Magic about another concerning interaction with Sherief. The guest visited Disneyland Resort during the busy Christmas and New Year season and accidentally bumped into the live streamer’s shoulder in a crowded walkway.

“I said nothing, he said excuse me, and we just carried on. I thought it was over,” the Disney fan told Inside the Magic. “…[He] sprinted back and started to get in my face yelling, ‘You did that on purpose, I tried to move, why would you run into me like that? Why would you try to start conflict like that in a Children’s park?’…I was completely taken aback, and just said, it’s fine. Just let it go, man.”

The Disney creator allegedly followed the guest, stepping in front of them so they’d stop walking. The guest said Sherief repeatedly smacked his hands together to make a fist and said, “No! I really want to know why you would try to start conflict with me?”

“I stopped and said, ‘Let it go, what are you trying to do right now?’ and he screamed in my face, ‘Well I just wanted to come back and let you know that you are a big bag of s**t!’ and then ran back to his group,” the theme park guest said.

This week, another Disney theme park guest filmed Sherief running through Disneyland Park at the end of the night to make it to another ride, breaking the Southern California Disney park’s rules. Viewers claimed the Disney influencer frequently lies about running through the theme parks to make it on attractions before they shut down. From Redditor u/blackswan743:

marathon skipper

“He claims he ‘teleports’ with his long legs,” u/NecessaryArgument648 explained. “…He pauses his live when he has to get across the park. One time he got off of Haunted Mansion at 11:58 p.m. and paused his live [next thing] you know it’s probably 11:59:59 p.m. and he comes back to the live in front of Mickey’s Runaway Railroad huffing and puffing.”

The Disney fan wrote that it was obvious Sherief “literally sprints” nightly at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

“Everyone asked ‘How’d you get there so quick I thought you couldn’t run in the parks?’ And that’s when he said he ‘teleported,’” they wrote.

Should The Walt Disney Company restrict influencer behavior at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.