Minnie Mouse Officially Joins Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom Meet and Greet

Meeting Mickey and Minnie is one of the best parts about visiting Walt Disney World.

Guests can find Mickey Mouse signing autographs and giving out hugs at Town Square Theater in Magic Kingdom in his EARdescent outfit, but for those of you who love meeting the couple together, we have some great news as Minnie Mouse officially joined Mickey Mouse yesterday!

Disney Parks Blog made the announcement earlier this month, sharing:

Looking ahead to July, the always iconic Minnie Mouse will join Mickey Mouse starting on July 6 in Town Square Theater at Magic Kingdom Park. Both will be ready for hugs and photos in their EARidescent fashions designed specifically for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration!

Minnie joining Mickey is just one of the many ways Disney is celebrating the 50th anniversary. Known as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” Disney World began its anniversary festivities on October 1, 2021 to commemorate exactly 50 years since Magic Kingdom first opened its gates in 1971.

The good news is that this celebration isn’t just going to last one day, a few months, or even one full year — it’s going to be going on for a total of 18 months, into 2023!

Plus, these 50th anniversary festivities aren’t just happening at Magic Kingdom — they are also happening at all four of the theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

This is just the start of new and returning meet and greets at Walt Disney World. Guests can once again meet Aladdin, Jasmine, Pooh, Tigger, Merida, and friends at Storybook Circus (including The Great Goofni). Additionally, Donald Duck and friends will rejoin their prehistoric party at Donald’s Dino-Bash! in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

And at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests will soon be able to meet characters from a galaxy far, far away as Star Wars Launch Bay will reopen on July 17.

Are you excited to see Minnie Mouse join Mickey at Town Square Theater? Let us know in the comments below.